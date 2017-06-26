#Ham4All “My family and I are committed to raising money for important organizations which work tirelessly to protect, support, and advocate for immigrants, refugees, and asylees,” says Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Prizeo, the online giving platform that democratizes giving for all income levels, announced today that they are offering the chance for one lucky fan to attend the eagerly anticipated opening night of the musical Hamilton in Los Angeles - Wednesday, August 16, 2017.

Beginning today, Miranda is inviting fans to make a donation to the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition at prizeo.com/hamilton. For only $10, donors will receive 100 entries for the grand-prize opportunity to join the opening night celebration of Hamilton in Los Angeles on August 16, including two VIP tickets to the performance at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, two tickets to the star-studded after-party, a meet & greet and photo with Lin-Manuel, and roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodations for two.

Lin-Manuel announced this campaign in a special video posted on Twitter this morning.

Fans are encouraged to add their voice and join the #Ham4All Challenge by sharing social posts of themselves singing their favorite song from Hamilton, then challenging friends to do the same.

“My family and I are committed to raising money for important organizations which work tirelessly to protect, support, and advocate for immigrants, refugees, and asylees,” says Lin-Manuel Miranda. “I’m thrilled to continue my partnership with Prizeo and offer the chance for a lucky winner and their guest to join me at the opening of Hamilton in Los Angeles, while raising awareness and funds for the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition.”

Launched during Immigrant Heritage Month, the Hamilton in Los Angeles campaign benefits the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, a group of 12 immigrant rights organizations brought together by the Hispanic Federation. The coalition members advocate for fair and humane immigration reform and work throughout the United States to provide direct services to immigrants from around the globe, including legal representation, English language classes, and “Know Your Rights” education campaigns.

“Hamilton captures the perseverance, ingenuity and work ethic of the immigrants who founded our great nation, and that spirit is still very much alive in the immigrants who call America home today,” said Hispanic Federation President José Calderón. “Our coalition is committed to providing all of our immigrants with the support and services they need to thrive and ultimately uplift communities, cities and towns throughout our nation. We are immensely grateful to Lin-Manuel, and the entire Miranda family, for their continued generosity and advocacy in protection of these families.”

“We are so proud to be working again with Lin-Manuel Miranda,” adds Jan Friedlander Svendsen, CMO of Charity Network. “Together over the past year we have helped raise funds for a number of important organizations. In addition to his talent, Lin-Manuel’s example of activism and charitable support is an inspiration to us all.”

The Hamilton in Los Angeles campaign runs from June 26 - July 31 at prizeo.com/hamilton.

About Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition

The Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition is part of the Hispanic Federation 501(c)(3), the nation’s premier Latino non-profit organization. Launched in 2017, the coalition is comprised of 12 partner organizations that work throughout the United States to provide services to immigrants, refugees, and asylees, including legal representation, advocacy, and awareness campaigns. Coalition members include: ACCESS (Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Service), Alianza America, Advancing Justice - Asian Law Caucus, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), Immigration Equality, FANM, Inc./Haitian Women of Miami, Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), LULAC Institute, National Day Laborers Organizing Network (NDLON), National Immigration Law Center, Tahirih Justice Center, and United We Dream.

The Hispanic Federation works locally and nationally to empower millions of Latino children, youth, and families through three essential service pillars: increasing the capacity of Hispanic grassroots organizations, advocating for social justice, and providing direct programs that transform communities.

Click here for more information about the Coalition.

About Prizeo

Prizeo is a celebrity digital fundraising platform that provides influential personalities an unparalleled platform to raise funds and awareness for charitable causes by offering fans the chance to win unique experiences. Launched in 2013, Prizeo has raised tens of millions of dollars for thousands of charities and has ignited a base of millennials to become first-time charitable donors through an exciting and inclusive platform.

Prizeo campaigns have featured celebrities such as One Direction, Justin Bieber, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Ferrell, Lady Gaga, Bill Murray, Samuel L. Jackson, Steven Tyler, Mark Ruffalo, George R.R. Martin, Ed Sheeran, Zac Efron, Tyler Oakley, Connor Franta and Kobe Bryant.

Prizeo is a member of the Charity Network, named one of Fast Company’s 2017 Most Innovative Companies. It serves as a sister company to Charitybuzz, an online charity auction platform, and Chideo, a charity video network. To learn more visit: prizeo.com

About Charity Network

Charity Network, named one of Fast Company’s 2017 Most Innovative Companies, harnesses the power of celebrity, technology, and media to raise awareness and funds for some of the world’s toughest challenges. With a mission to help charities transition from analog to digital, Charity Network has raised hundreds of millions of dollars for causes across the globe. Launched in 2016 by entrepreneur Todd Wagner, Charity Network is the parent company to three top digital fundraising platforms: Charitybuzz, Prizeo and Chideo. Each platform is a leader in its own field -- Charitybuzz in online charity auctions, Prizeo in online sweepstakes and experiences, and Chideo in cause and entertainment content – and together they reach a broad and diverse group of donors from millennials to baby boomers. Through a network of syndicated partners including Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tribune Company, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Twitter, Delta Airlines, and more, Charity Network can amplify a cause message to reach more than 80 percent of U.S. TV households and more than 100 million unique visitors each month. In addition, the company’s CN Solutions, created from the acquisition of LA based Global Philanthropy Group in 2017, develops and implements comprehensive philanthropic strategies to maximize the impact of the cause work of celebrities, charities and brands through research, strategy, partnerships and advocacy work. To learn more, please visit http://www.charitynetwork.com.

About Hamilton

HAMILTON, now playing on Broadway, in Chicago and in San Francisco (soon to move to Los Angeles), Hamilton has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, and is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. HAMILTON's score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway -- the story of America then, as told by America now.

The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for HAMILTON.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

For information on HAMILTON, visit

HamiltonOnBroadway.com,

http://www.Facebook.com/HamiltonMusical,

http://www.Instagram.com/ and

http://www.Twitter.com/HamiltonMusical.