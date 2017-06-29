U.S. Xpress Launches New Lease-Purchase Program

U.S. Xpress Logo This new lease-purchase program is part of our ongoing commitment to support truck drivers by providing them with an exciting opportunity to start their own business as an independent truck driver.

Today, U.S. Xpress, the nation’s largest privately-owned truckload carrier, introduced a new lease-purchase program designed to make owning their own business more attainable for professional truck drivers.

Professional drivers now have the opportunity to lease a low-mileage 2015 Freightliner Cascadia with no credit check, no money down and no balloon payments through the company’s new walkaway lease-purchase program. Weekly payments are as low as $493.00 depending on the truck’s specific mileage, and drivers can earn between $1 and $2 per dispatched mile, plus a fuel surcharge. Plus, there are no added out-of-pocket penalties for early termination of the program.

The new program also provides the following support and benefits



500,000 mile drivetrain warranty

Fuel surcharge paid on all loaded miles

Deep discounts on tires, fuel and services from U.S. Xpress vendors

98% no touch freight

Easy Pass provided

Variety of routes available, including some dedicated

“Between the low-risk features of the program, the late model Freightliner Cascadia, the perks that come from U.S. Xpress’ buying power, and the highly competitive pay, this very attractive program will be a great way for any professional driver to start his or her own business. This new lease-purchase program is part of our ongoing commitment to support truck drivers by providing them with an exciting opportunity to start their own business as an independent truck driver,” said Eric Fuller, Chief Executive Officer for U.S. Xpress.

The 2015 Freightliner Cascadia being offered through the program comes with an automatic transmission, dual air-ride seats and 72” double bunk condo sleeper.

Truck drivers who are at least 21 years old, have a Class A Commercial Driver’s License, an acceptable safety performance history and a minimum of 12 months, verifiable truck driving experience are eligible to participate in the program.

For more information, truck drivers can visit http://www.usxjobs.com/lease-driver-jobs or call 866-576-2979.

About U.S. Xpress, Inc.:

Founded in 1985, U.S. Xpress, Inc. is the nation’s largest privately owned truckload carrier, providing a wide variety of transportation solutions throughout North America. We are committed to being at the forefront of safety compliance, using comprehensive training for our staff and drivers and ensuring our trucks feature the latest safety innovations. With a dedication to minimizing our impact on the environment, U.S. Xpress is a SmartWay Transport Partner, twice receiving the SmartWay environmental Excellence Award for reducing pollution and greenhouse gasses. For more information visit http://www.usxpress.com.