We are determined to make the itslearning LMS the most complete education hub available.

itslearning, an award-winning learning management system (LMS) developer, today announced that the itslearning LMS was named a 2017 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best K-12 Course or Learning Management Solution category. Finalists represent applications, products and services from developers of educational software, digital content, online learning services and related technologies across the PreK-20 sector.

As a student-centered learning environment, itslearning gives teachers, students and parents access, as appropriate, to course materials, assignments, communities for collaboration, professional development tools and student progress reports. The platform’s personalized dashboards give teachers a way to quickly and easily share everything from instructional resources and assignments to assessments with students and parents.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries, and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer 93 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. itslearning was honored as one of 160 finalists across the 34 education technology categories.

“I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity demonstrated by the 2017 CODiE award finalists. These products are opening doors for learners of all ages by combining new technologies with research about how people learn in order to respond to student and educator needs.” said Bridget Foster, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN), a division of SIIA.

“We are determined to make the itslearning LMS the most complete education hub available,” Arne Bergby, CEO of itslearning. "And between embedding the use of G-suite and Office right into users’ workflow and incorporating Gooru’s high-quality, vetted, and standards-aligned content directly into our system, we are taking the concept of what an LMS can offer to a new level. Being named as a finalist reflects these efforts, and we’re thrilled to have our work and ideas recognized in this way.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists, and SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during a CODiE Award Winner Ceremony in San Francisco on July 26 at the Education Impact Symposium, hosted by the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN), a division of SIIA.

Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/Finalists

About itslearning

With a passion for improving teaching and learning through technology, itslearning lives at the heart of education. In fact, the itslearning platform is the first LMS in the K-12 marketplace to offer educators content accessible from the cloud, including 1.7 million free and open resources, searchable, tagged with rich metadata, and ready to use, and more than 35 peer-reviewed courses.

Established in 1999, itslearning is headquartered in Boston, MA and Bergen, Norway and serves seven million users worldwide. For more information, visit https://itslearning.com

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

# # #