Search Technologies, the leading IT services firm specializing in the design and implementation of enterprise search and big data applications has recently fulfilled requirements to become a Silver Systems Integration Partner in the Cloudera Connect partner program. Cloudera is the provider of the modern platform for machine learning and advanced analytics built on the latest open source technologies.

“We are extremely pleased to have met requirements to now be recognized as a Silver Systems Integrator partner in the Cloudera Connect partner program. And, we are proud to be their go-to partner for search enabled big data projects," said Kamran Khan, CEO of Search Technologies. "Since joining the program in 2013, we’ve built a strong relationship with Cloudera and we look forward to building upon that partnership which brings together a combination of technology and expert implementation services to solve complex big data problems for our customers,” he added.

Search Technologies combines its deep expertise and experience in building search-enabled big data applications with Cloudera's open source Hadoop distribution (CDH) to deliver enterprise-class yet affordable business intelligence platforms for a variety of use cases including log analytics, e-commerce, and recruiting search and match.

"Since 2013 Search Technologies, one of our Silver systems integrator partners who recently received our Service Enablement Boot Camp certification, has collaborated with Cloudera to help customers make the most of our machine learning, data management and big data analytics solutions," said Tom Pinckney, Business Development at Cloudera. "They have proven to be a great partner, trusted to sell and deliver these solutions to customers around the globe.”

Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Search Technologies has offices in the U.S., UK, Germany, Czech Republic, and in Central America. Search Technologies’ customers include EMC Corporation, Adecco Group, Library of Congress, U.S. National Archives, and the European Union Publishing Office.

About Search Technologies

With more than 800 customers worldwide, Search Technologies is the leading trusted and independent technology services firm specializing in the design, implementation, and management of search and big data analytics applications. Our experienced team and unique technical assets help us deliver customized search and analytics applications that are easier to use, less expensive, more powerful, and more reliable. To learn more, visit http://www.searchtechnologies.com.