Radius8 today announced that it has joined the Salesforce Partner Program in support of Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the fastest path to unified commerce. Commerce Cloud enables brands to provide personalized experiences for shoppers that span web, mobile, social and brick and mortar. And now, as part of the world’s #1 CRM platform – Salesforce – brands can deliver completely unified experiences for customers that extend beyond commerce to include marketing, customer service and more.

Radius8 delivers a location-specific merchandised online experience around the radius of each physical store based on data in that store and local signals surrounding the store to help Commerce Cloud customers achieve greater conversion of online traffic and increased store foot traffic. By combining data from the brick and mortar store with local signals such as weather, events happening nearby, local sales trends, and social feeds from platforms like Twitter, Radius8 enables customers to maximize the profitability of the both their digital and physical stores.

“Consumers are demanding highly relevant cross channel experiences, yet most retailers offer no online visibility to the local store or leverage the local signals surrounding that store that can create contextually relevant engagement” said Radius8 co-founder and CEO Sandeep Bhanote. “With Radius8, a retailer’s digital presence becomes location aware so that every customer gets a unique experience based on their geolocation and the surrounding local market influences. For example, a national retailer’s website could provide a unique experience to someone who is at the beach in Miami where it is sunny and 95 degrees than someone who is walking to work in the rain in NYC.”

As part of this partnership, the Radius8 offering enables Radius8’s ‘Shop Local’ and ‘Smartbar’ local merchandising experiences powered by the Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

The Salesforce Partner Program is the industry’s largest enterprise cloud partner program, empowering consultants, ISVs, VARs, agencies and other partners to drive customer success using the Salesforce Intelligent Customer Success Platform. Through a combination of business, technology and marketing benefits, and the world’s largest business app marketplace – the AppExchange – the Salesforce Partner Program helps partners of all sizes and industries build successful businesses leveraging the Salesforce Platform.

“Everything and everyone is becoming more connected and smarter than ever before,” said Kori O’Brien, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. “By joining the Salesforce Partner Program in support of Commerce Cloud, Radius8 is joining the world’s largest community of cloud partners committed to innovating on the Salesforce Platform and driving customer success.”

About Radius8

Radius8 revolutionizes retailers' ability to digitally merchandise inventory and communicate local trends and events at the individual store level. The R8 Cloud platform is an engine to layer in local context and intelligence to create a unique online presence for each physical store location ultimately driving both online and in-store conversions. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, Radius8 was founded in early 2016 by a team of retail technology experts with the goal of transforming the role of the store in today’s tumultuous retail landscape. Radius8 is funded by Brooklyn Bridge Ventures with participation by Commerce Ventures, Newark Venture Partners Tigerlabs, and ARC Angel Fund.

About Salesforce Commerce Cloud

The Salesforce Commerce Cloud empowers retailers to unify customer experiences across all points of commerce, including web, social, mobile and store. From shopping to fulfillment to customer service, the Commerce Cloud delivers 1-to-1 shopping experiences that consistently delight customers, driving increased engagement, loyalty and conversion. With embedded predictive intelligence and a robust partner ecosystem, the Commerce Cloud helps retailers deliver superior customer experiences for retailers, from planning to launch and beyond.