Steve Nudelberg, Principal Thinker of On the Ball Marketing, is excited to announce the release of his first book, Confessions of a Serial Salesman – 27 Rules for Influencers and Leaders that will change your life and business.

As a career serial salesman, entrepreneur, and connector, Steve has pivoted his focus to include sales training and keynote speaking. This book is a culmination of his forty plus years as a salesman with key points to help anyone in business, not just salespeople, become more successful.

“Someone recently asked me how long it took to write this book and, when I told them it took forty years, they almost fell down. Confessions of a Serial Salesmen is the culmination my forty years of experience and learning rolled up into an easily digestible and actionable plan, which is the foundation of every winner. I’m not a sales trainer, I’m a sales doer.” – Steve Nudelberg

Pre-sale for the book began on June 1, and is available for purchase online at Nudelberg.com. It will also be sold in person at two speaking engagements this week – International Yacht Brokers Association and Back Nine Board Room at the Jupiter Country Club with over eighty CEOs in attendance.

Steve Nudelberg founded On the Ball over twenty-two years. Starting out as a sports marketing company to a traditional marketing agency to business development resource. Acclaimed for its strategic thinking and sales-focused abilities, On the Ball specializes in all things sales. Steve then focused his efforts on training national sales teams and is now recognized as an expert sales trainer and keynote speaker.