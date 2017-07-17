Top Channel Vendors Launch MSP Summer Treat Wave & Sweepstakes

MSP Summer Treat Wave 2017 We see how hard our MSP partners work and wanted to do something fun for them, to thank them for all the long hours they put in keeping our networks running.

A group of 10 channel vendors led by Auvik Networks today launched a fun summer promotion for managed service providers. Over the course of the promotion, MSPs who sign up for the MSP Summer Treat Wave will receive 10 gifts—one each day for 10 days. They will also be entered in a draw for a chance to win a grand prize worth USD$1,600.

The MSP Summer Treat Wave runs on business days from July 17 through July 27, 2017. Each day of the Treat Wave offers a different gift from one of the sponsoring vendors.

The participating sponsors are Auvik Networks, The Channel Company, IT Glue, CharTec, VIPRE, Technology Certifications Training, Datto, ConnectWise, Sea-Level Operations, and ConnectBooster.

“We see how hard our MSP partners work and wanted to do something fun for them, to thank them for all the long hours they put in keeping our networks running,” said Auvik’s VP Marketing Jacqui Murphy. “We reached out to a bunch of our friends in the channel and all were keen to provide meaningful offers and gifts.”

The Day 1 sponsor is Auvik Networks. Auvik is giving away free e-copies of The Geek Leader’s Handbook by Paul Glen and Maria McManus. The remaining gifts are being kept secret until their Treat Wave day, when MSPs can “unwrap” them.

The grand prize, worth approximately USD$1,600, includes a GoPro Hero 5, a $250 Visa cash card, a Masterbuilt two-door propane smoker, and much more. A complete listing of the grand prize contents can be found at https://www.auvik.com/summer-treat-wave/grand-prize/.

MSPs can sign up to receive the free gifts and a chance at the grand prize draw by completing a form on the Treat Wave webpage: https://www.auvik.com/summer-treat-wave/

The Treat Wave ends at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on July 28, 2017.

