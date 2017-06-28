Orland Park Commercial Real Estate Attorney I’m very much looking forward to taking on the responsibilities of 2nd Vice President, and continuing my service to the Illinois State Bar Association and its members.

David B. Sosin, a founding partner at the law firm Sosin, Arnold & Schoenbeck, Ltd. in Orland Park, Illinois, took over the post of 2nd Vice President for the Illinois State Bar Association, in accordance with the organization’s rules of succession.

Sosin was installed as the ISBA’s 3rd Vice President in 2016 following a state-wide election and served in that capacity for the past year prior to his elevation to the office of 2nd Vice President. As is the ISBA’s tradition, Sosin will serve as 2nd Vice President for the next year before taking on the role of 1st Vice President for one year, and then serve as President of the Board of Governors in 2019.

In his practice, Sosin served at Village Attorney for the Village of Crestwood, Illinois, for more than 20 years, and concentrates his practice in commercial real estate and land use law. In addition to Illinois, he holds a license to practice law in Indiana and Wisconsin.

“I’m very much looking forward to taking on the responsibilities of 2nd Vice President, and continuing my service to the Illinois State Bar Association and its members,” Sosin said recently. “Along with my clients, serving the needs of fellow attorneys is a very important part of my career.”

Sosin earned a B.S. in Finance from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and a J.D. from Northwestern University School of Law in 1972.

About Sosin, Arnold & Schoenbeck, Ltd.:

Located in Orland Park, Illinois, the law firm of Sosin, Arnold & Schoenbeck, Ltd., focuses in the representation of clients in matters of corporate law, business transactions and planning, commercial real estate, zoning and land use, estate planning, probate, government law and commercial litigation. To learn more about the firm visit http://www.sosinarnold.com or call 708-448-8141.