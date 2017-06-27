The downturn in the U.S. automotive industry is creating opportunities for other businesses. In a recent deal structured by PPL Group and Meadoworks, the companies will be auctioning a wide array of plastic injection molding equipment from a former tier one automotive supplier on July 13, 2017.

“This is an excellent way for plastics processing companies to acquire key machinery while staying within their budget,” says David Muslin, Founder and CEO of PPL Group.

Adds Brian Walsh, Managing Director of Meadoworks, “Together, we’re helping plants expand their capabilities with a large equipment offering.”

Inventory at the live and online auction includes 20 injection molding machines with 120-ton to 3,000-ton capacities, Wittman Robots, granulators, resin equipment, cooling water equipment, cranes, forklifts, paint lines (offered both complete and as components), a finishing conveyor and much more.

Items will be available for inspection on Wednesday, July 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CDT at 300 Shellhouse Drive in Rantoul, Illinois. A theater-style public auction will be held on Thursday, July 13 at 10:00 a.m. CDT at the Linden Banquet Center, 224 Wheat Avenue in Rantoul, Illinois. Interested parties can register to bid at pplauctions.com.

About PPL Group LLC

PPL Group LLC is a private equity firm that uses its capital to finance, invest in, purchase or auction assets for commercial and industrial companies. PPL Group works with small and middle-market businesses during turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy across a broad range of industries, and provides large corporations with the best possible financial recovery for surplus and idle assets. pplgroupllc.com Follow us on LinkedIn. Like us on Facebook.

About Meadoworks

Meadoworks is the premier asset management firm serving the plastics industry.

The company excels at buying and selling used plastics-making machinery and equipment, and helps clients buy or sell manufacturing machinery, liquidate an entire plant or sell their business. meadoworks.com

