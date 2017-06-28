Delaware Is Well Aware of AstroTurf Excellence

We keep coming back to AstroTurf because there's simply no comparison among their industry peers.

The University of Delaware is upgrading two of its most recognizable athletic fields, and they’re choosing AstroTurf® for the makeover. The school’s football stadium and field hockey stadium are both having state-of-the-art AstroTurf surfaces installed, and each venue is getting a premium turf designed for optimum performance in the sport of record.

Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium, the home of Blue Hens football, will soon receive a playing surface made of RootZone 3D3 Blend, AstroTurf’s signature football product. This artificial turf system utilizes multiple specialized fibers including AstroTurf’s patented RootZone, a sub-layer that stabilizes infill while improving safety, playability, and durability.

Installation is already underway at Fred P. Rullo Stadium, where the AstroTurf System 90 playing surface is being laid down. This premium field hockey product combines the traditional knitted nylon top cloth with a 3/8th inch Armacell pad. AstroTurf is recognized as the Official Artificial Surface Provider of both USA Field Hockey and the National Field Hockey Coaches Association, and its playing surfaces have long been regarded as the unequivocal standard for field hockey performance due to their consistent ball roll, durability, and low maintenance.

“We keep coming back to AstroTurf because there’s simply no comparison among their industry peers,” said Joe Shirley, Associate AD of Facilities, Operations and Capital Projects. “The University of Delaware has installed a new baseball playing surface, an indoor practice facility, and several multi-use practice fields over the past four years. Each time we get an excellent playing surface, engineered for the demands of the sport, and tailored for our specific project needs.”

In the last five years, the university has installed AstroTurf surfaces on its football practice fields and intramural grounds, in its field house, and at the baseball stadium. The two new surfaces will be fully integrated into the athletic campus by the end of summer.

Sports Construction Management, a certified AstroTurf distributor, is managing installation of both new fields. The schedule calls for Rullo Stadium to be completed by the end of July, and removal of the old surface at Delaware Stadium has begun with the new playing field slated to be ready before football season kicks off.

Delaware football competes in the Colonial Athletic Association, an NCAA Division I FCS conference. Since 2000, the Blue Hens have won one national championship and been national runner-up twice. The field hockey team also competes in the CAA, and has won the conference tournament four years in a row. Last year the Blue Hens won the ultimate prize, nabbing the program’s first ever NCAA national championship.

