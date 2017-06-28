Anna David Named Editor-In-Chief at InRecovery Magazine

Anna David, new Editor in Chief of InRecovery Magazine "When you factor in friends and families of the 27 million Americans struggling with addiction or abuse of drugs and alcohol, it affects over half of our country. People need to know that there’s a solution."

InRecovery Magazine announced today that critically acclaimed writer, journalist, TV personality and speaker Anna David has been named the new Editor-In-Chief of its magazine and website. This demonstrates a huge step in its commitment to serve as the #1 resource for addicts and their families.

Anna David is a New York Times best-selling author of two novels and four non-fiction books including Party Girl. She has written for The New York Times, The LA Times, Time and Vice, among many other publications, and makes frequent appearances on news and talk shows, including The Today Show, The Talk and The CBS Morning Show to share her expert insights into the disease of addiction. An addict in recovery herself, David got sober in 2000 and realized how little media attention the subject of addiction received. In an effort to help remove the shame and stigma around addiction, she vowed to help make a change in how the public viewed addiction.

"Addiction is wreaking havoc across the country," remarks Jeffrey Z. Fiorentino, and Founder of Kipu Health™ which recently acquired the InRecovery magazine and website. "Addiction demands a powerful voice to effect change, which makes Ms. David a key asset for our magazine and website. It's all part of our overall plan to affect addiction, which includes upcoming education programs and our new "RecoveryBound™" aftercare program—an intensive system that follows and helps addicts for the first year after leaving treatment. This is a time when many addicts relapse and our program serves as part of our mission to help combat this destructive disease."

"I'm very proud to join a company that is so dedicated to the cause,” says David. "When you factor in friends and families of the 27 million Americans struggling with addiction or abuse of drugs and alcohol, it affects over half of our country. People need to know that there’s a solution. If I’d had any idea when I was bottoming out that recovery wasn’t the end of life but the beginning, I would have asked for help earlier and wouldn’t have suffered for as long as I did.”

David's plans include working with the existing team and bringing on a new team of award-winning writers to develop more tips, exercises, advice and motivating stories to help addicts and their families through a difficult time in life.

About InRecovery: InRecovery is six-year-old publication founded and still overseen by Publisher Kim Welsh. It features inspiring stories of recovery, first-person accounts into the journey to sobriety, advice, interviews, sobriety exercises and news, as well as reviews of products, treatment center and books and much more. The publication is intended to help addicts and their families cope with the debilitating disease known as "addiction." InRecovery magazine and website was acquired in 2016 by Kipu® Health, a company building an eco-system of assets in the field of addiction treatment and recovery. These include KipuEMR, an Electronic Medical Records system which is used by over 1,300 addiction treatment facilities and 32,000 users, and has improved over 300,000 episodes of addiction treatment.

For more information, contact Bruce Matthews, Bruce(at)inrecovery(dot)com, or call 786-247-1671.

