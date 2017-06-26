Apple Montessori Schools Announces June Parent Info Sessions Schedule

“We are raising the standard of education to help children reach their fullest potential so that they are at their best in the classroom and beyond.”

Family owned and operated since 1972, Apple Montessori Schools in New Jersey are devoted to nurturing children intellectually, socially, emotionally, physically and ethically—all in a caring, safe, and fun environment. The infant through elementary schools are giving parents a chance a chance to see first-hand how much their child can benefit from an early educational experience at Apple Montessori by hosting parent info sessions June 27-29.

Apple Montessori wants to show you why it is the choice for so many New Jersey families. At the info sessions, parents will have the chance to discover what sets Apple Montessori apart, observe research-proven curriculum in action, learn what the “whole child” approach means, meet a team of educators and tour the safety-certified school.

“Apple Montessori Schools has been proud to educate tens of thousands of children in New Jersey for 45 years,” says Apple Montessori’s Lynn Piccolo. “We are raising the standard of education to help children reach their fullest potential so that they are at their best in the classroom and beyond.”

Spots are limited, so those interested are encouraged to register as soon as possible.

For more information regarding the parent info sessions, please contact a school near you at https://www.applemontessorischools.com/location-overview/.

About Apple Montessori Schools: Family owned Apple Montessori Schools have inspired a love of learning for over 45 years. Our infant, toddler, preschool/kindergarten, and elementary programs are not only child-inspired, they are research-proven. The core of what we do is nurturing the whole child – intellectually, socially, emotionally, and beyond. By recognizing that no two children are the same, our approach cultivates the unique potential of each and every child in a caring, safe, and supportive school environment. Our team of educators, many of whom have been with Apple 5, 10, 20 and even 30 years, make the most of children’s critical early learning years.