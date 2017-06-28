CHICAGO, June 26, 2017 -- The Society of Professional Obituary Writers is currently accepting entries and nominations for outstanding obituary writing published in 2016-2017.

The contest offers awards, affectionately known as The Grimmys, in the following categories:



Best short form obit (under 800 words)

Best long form obit (over 800 words)

Best obit of an ordinary Joe/Jane

Obituary writer of the year

Lifetime achievement in obituary writing

Reporters and editors from all over the world may submit entries to the contest, which will be blind-judged by a panel of society members. Trophies will be awarded to the winners at ObitCon 2017, the society's biennial conference.

ObitCon will be held Oct. 13-15 at the Legacy.com offices in Evanston, Ill. The event will feature discussions and professional development workshops for writers on the death beat.

Contest rules are posted on the society's website (http://www.societyofprofessionalobituarywriters.org). Deadline to enter is August 31, 2017.

About the organization:

The Society of Professional Obituary Writers is an organization created for folks who write about the dead for a living. Since 2007, the society has provided professional training and resources to help writers develop reporting, interviewing, writing and new media skills for creating outstanding obituaries.

Media contact:

Maureen O'Donnell, president

The Society of Professional Obituary Writers

http://www.societyofprofessionalobituarywriters.org

spow(at)societyofprofessionalobituarywriters.org