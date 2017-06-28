Competition to discover what modern day #robinhoodsays

Visit Newark and Sherwood is celebrating the summer season with the fantastic #robinhoodsays…. film-making and photo competition.

What would a 21st century Robin Hood say? What cause would he follow? For who would he campaign? People are invited to send in their modern-day Robin Hood messages as photos or videos. These will be displayed on social media and the winner will receive a luxury Sherwood Forest Holiday. It consists of:



A weekend break for four at the idyllic Sherwood Hideaway woodland retreat – a two-bedroom luxury lodge with private hot tub.

Saturday carvery lunch for four at The Savile Restaurant, set in the original kitchens of the aristocratic former owner of Rufford Abbey.

A 2-hour interactive falconry experience for four people at Thoresby Park courtyard, supplied by Hawks of Steele.

Entries can be sent by email to tourism.support(at)newark-sherwooddc.gov.uk or made on the @visitnewarksherwood Facebook page. You might want to dress up, or use the #robinhoodsays… sign that is downloadable at http://www.visitnewarkandsherwood.info/competitions. The winning entry will be the cutest, cleverest or funniest. The competition runs until Sunday 30 July 2017.

More information is available at http://www.visitnewarkandsherwood.info/competitions.

Editors’ notes

Visit Newark and Sherwood is the tourism brand of Newark and Sherwood District Council in the UK.

The full terms of the competition are online at http://www.visitnewarkandsherwood.info/competitions

For more information or photos, call Sara Snelling on 07414 777235 or email sara.snelling(at)newark-sherwooddc.gov.uk