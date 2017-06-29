emocha is pleased to announce the closing of a $1 million Seed Round of private investment. emocha is proud to work with excellent bi-coastal investors such as Propel Baltimore Fund, Kapor Capital, Sand Hill Angels, Baltimore Angels, and Blue Jay Syndicate. The funds were raised to expand sales efforts and tailor the technology for opioid use disorder treatment.

"Kapor’s investment in emocha reflects our commitment to working with companies that can produce large-scale social impact for the most vulnerable members of our communities. We look forward to supporting emocha as they expand their platform to new patient populations," said Ben Jealous of Kapor Capital.

Chris College, Managing Partner at TCP Venture Capital, which manages the Propel Baltimore Fund, remarked, "Not only do we invest in scalable technology opportunities, we also invest in the talent to turn a start-up company into a sustainable organization that will return shareholder value and bring growth to Baltimore City. emocha demonstrates the important and cost-effective role mobile technology increasingly plays in managing complex and high-cost care situations.”

---

emocha is on a mission to solve nonadherence in public health. Our adherence platform radically improves the way patients take medication and engage with their providers.

Sand Hill Angels is a group of 100+ Silicon Valley accredited investors who are passionate about entrepreneurialism and the commercialization of disruptive new technologies. Early stage and follow-on investments are made in promising start-ups. With experience spanning all aspects of growing successful companies, Sand Hill Angels seeks to provide expertise and assistance to these fledging enterprises. For additional information, visit http://www.sandhillangels.com

TCP Venture Capital (http://www.tcp.vc) is a Baltimore, Maryland-based early-stage technology focused venture capital firm. We partner with entrepreneurs to build great businesses. The Propel Baltimore Funds makes investments in early-stage technology companies willing to locate in Baltimore City. The Fund addresses the critical need for more early-stage capital in Baltimore City, encourages more entrepreneurial activity in the City, creates more high-paying jobs, and helps to realize Baltimore City’s full potential as a destination for growing businesses.

Based in Oakland, California, Kapor Capital invests in seed stage tech startups that generate both economic returns and positive social impact. We believe that diversity is a strategic priority for the tech industry.