Applied Systems and the Applied Client Network today announced that Admiral William H. McRaven and Zappos’ CEO Tony Hsieh will be the featured keynote speakers at Applied Net 2017. McRaven’s keynote will explore the power of teamwork and the importance of resilience, while Hsieh’s will focus on the value of customer service to reach new levels of achievement in today’s digital world.

“The Applied Net conference is about inspiring attendees to discover the latest trends, insights and skills to drive growth within their own agencies or brokerages,” said Brian Langerman, chief executive officer, Applied Client Network. “This year’s conference will feature a recognized hero and revolutionary CEO whose messages will provide our agents, brokers and insurers with new insights on how to lead a successful business.”

McRaven’s keynote will draw from his extraordinary experiences as a four-star admiral and commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, where he led counter-terrorism operations worldwide. Listed as one of the world’s greatest leaders by Forbes Magazine in 2015 and author of a #1 New York Times bestseller, McRaven will share impactful narratives, lessons and insights on authority amidst turmoil and instability, the force of teamwork and personal initiative, resilience in the face of opposition, and the unconditional importance of never giving up.

Tony Hsieh, CEO of Zappos and bestselling author of Delivering Happiness, will discuss the importance of customer service, company culture and community. Named one of Inc. magazine’s “Top 50 Leadership and Management Experts,” Hsieh will speak about the history of Zappos, how he built the successful Zappos corporate culture and how he is creating a unique hybrid of corporation, community, and city to drive productivity and innovation both for Zappos as well as Las Vegas itself.

“This year’s conference will spotlight how new innovations are changing consumer expectations and driving digital transformation across the insurance industry,” said Reid French, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “We are pleased to have two leading authorities join us for our feature keynotes, providing our attendees invaluable lessons on the power of determination and courage, as well as discussing the importance of delivering happiness to customers in order to drive business success.”

Applied Net 2017 will focus on how agencies, brokerages and insurers that embrace digital transformation are well positioned to adapt to today’s customer service realities and capitalize on new business opportunities. As the leading forum for innovation and education, the conference promises more than 200 educational sessions, inspiring keynote presentations and networking opportunities to explore how to take advantage of the opportunities created by the digital transformation of insurance.

Register now for Applied Net 2017. Join the conversation on Twitter with hashtag #AppliedNet.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Applied Client Network

Applied Client Network is the only independent global user community for Applied Systems solutions. Applied Client Network provides users cutting-edge education, industry advocacy, peer-to-peer networking to share real-time information and direct product influence with Applied Systems to help insurance agencies and brokerages achieve better business results. Learn more at appliedclientnetwork.org.