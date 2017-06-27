Distributed Order Management (DOM) has become an essential component in managing and optimizing omnichannel fulfillment.

At the same time, new omnichannel requirements lead many retailers and consumer goods companies to realize they must upgrade their Warehouse Management System (WMS) capabilities to meet customer requirements and reduce operational costs in fulfillment centers.

DOM technology remains not well understood. There are questions about how DOM and WMS work together, how they are best integrated, and which system is responsible for each of the diverse processes.

To answer these and many other important questions, Tompkins International an esteemed consulting and implementation firm – Softeon a leading provider of innovative DOM, WMS, and other supply chain software solutions – have partnered on a new executive brief titled, How Distributed Order Management (DOM) and WMS Work Together to Power Omnichannel Supply Chains.

The document is built on questions and answers in an informative, easy-to-read format from two world-class experts in this area, Kevin Hume, Vice President, Tompkins International and Satish Kumar, Vice President, Softeon.

In the executive brief, Hume and Kumar address questions such as:



What is DOM and why has it become so important in omnichannel commerce?

If we have order management, do we have DOM?

How do DOM and WMS work together?

If both DOM and WMS are needed, how should the deployment plan be structured?

What are the keys to DOM success?

In addition, the executive brief includes summarized highlights of case studies on how two leading omnichannel merchants, one in retail the other in consumer goods, have deployed DOM and WMS to enable omnichannel operations in their companies, meet new process requirements, and reduce supply chain costs.

“These are the types of questions we hear regularly from our clients, so it is nice to provide some answers based on our real-life experience in the field,” said Hume.

“We continue to see companies looking for more education about DOM itself, as well as DOM and WMS together. This new executive brief does a nice job of answering many common questions about these topics, in an easy to read format,” said Kumar.

