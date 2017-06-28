We are humbled that our employees felt compelled to communicate their view of the incredible workplace environment we share at Acopia. -Stonie O'Briant, CEO

Acopia, LLC has been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by The Tennessean. A clear testament to their exceptional culture, Acopia ranked among the top 10 small companies to receive the award. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. And oftentimes, people assume it’s all about fancy perks and benefits.” says Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics. “But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day—the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what’s most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it’s going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together. Claffey adds, “Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn’t have a shot at being named a Top Workplace.”

With over 1050 companies nominated throughout the Middle Tennessee region, being named in the Top 10 of any category is quite an honor. Stonie O’Briant, CEO of Acopia, LLC, shared what the award means to his company, especially as it’s an honor bestowed by the employees themselves and a tribute to what it means to them to work for Acopia. “We are honored to receive the designation of one of the top workplaces in Middle TN by the Tennessean. It’s this type of recognition that reinforces an environment where our belief in the dignity of work and the dignity of every person is rewarded. We are humbled that our employees felt compelled to communicate their view of the incredible workplace environment we share at Acopia.”

About Acopia, LLC

Acopia is an independent mortgage banking company headquartered in Goodlettsville, TN. They were founded 10 years ago, amidst the mortgage crisis. Its leaders were determined to create a very unique and special company, entirely dedicated to those they serve. Acopia developed, and has maintained, a culture that generates respect, care and integrity for its customers and employees alike. Through knowledgeable employees, prudent underwriting and experienced decision makers, Acopia has quickly developed a great reputation in the lending industry. Acopia’s dynamic team of mortgage professionals are able to serve their clients through three uniquely talented divisions: Acopia Mortgage Group, Acopia Home Loans and Accurate Mortgage Group.

About WorkplaceDynamics, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, PA, WorkplaceDynamics specializes in employee feedback surveys and workplace improvement. This year alone, more than two million employees in over 6,000 organizations will participate in the Top Workplaces™ campaign—a program it conducts in partnership with more than 40 prestigious media partners across the United States. Workplace Dynamics also provides consulting services to improve employee engagement and organizational health. WorkplaceDynamics is a founding B Corporation member, a coalition of organizations that are leading a global movement to redefine success in business by offering a positive vision of a better way to do business.