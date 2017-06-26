New Cellphone Concierge for Groups at Mexico’s Velas Resorts

In consideration of perpetually-connected executives, Mexico’s Velas Resorts now offer Cellphone Concierge services for meeting and convention attendees. The “Beyond All-Inclusive, Beyond All Compare” service allows execs to leave their phone with a professional concierge, who filters incoming calls and messages, only alerting execs when there’s an urgent matter. Prior to scheduled meetings, executives will be asked to specify which calls must be answered and which email contacts their personal concierge should respond to in a timely manner. The service is ideal for multitasking pros that want to focus on their conferences in a world where it can be difficult to disconnect from technology. The service is available at Casa Velas and Velas Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta and the Grand Velas Resorts in Los Cabos, Riviera Maya and Riviera Nayarit.

Offering unparalleled all-inclusive experiences for meetings and incentives, Velas Resorts offer spacious luxury accommodations, world-class spas, a la carte gourmet cuisine at a selection of specialty restaurants, and an indefinable hospitality experience. For more information on Velas Resorts Meetings or to make a reservation, please call 1-888-505-8399 or visit http://www.velasmeetingsmexico.com.

Offering unparalleled all-inclusive experiences, Velas Resorts in Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit and Los Cabos have earned more than 43 AAA Diamonds, including the prestigious Five Diamond Award. Properties include Casa Velas, a boutique adults-only hotel and ocean club located on the Marina Vallarta Golf Course, and Velas Vallarta, a family-friendly all suites resort and spa located on Banderas Bay, both in Puerto Vallarta; the AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit and Grand Velas Riviera Maya, located five minutes from Playa del Carmen; and the new Grand Velas Los Cabos on Mexico's Baja Peninsula.

