American Academy of Nursing Announces 2017 Class of New Fellows

The American Academy of Nursing announced today that it has selected 173 highly distinguished nurse leaders as its 2017 class of Academy fellows. The inductees will be honored at a ceremony to be held during the Academy's annual policy conference, Transforming Health, Driving Policy, which will take place October 5-7, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
“I am proud to welcome this talented cohort of nurses as they join the ranks of the nation's foremost health care thought leaders," said Academy President, Bobbie Berkowitz, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN. "They bring a rich variety of expertise to the table, and we look forward to recognizing their accomplishments at our policy conference, and then working with them to transform health policy, practice, and research by applying our collective nursing knowledge."
With the addition of this new class, the total number of Academy fellows stands at over 2,500. Representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and 29 countries, the fellows are nurse leaders in education, management, practice, policy, and research. Academy fellows include hospital and government administrators, college deans, and renowned scientific researchers.
Fellow selection criteria include evidence of significant contributions to nursing and health care, and sponsorship by two current Academy fellows. Applicants are reviewed by a panel comprised of elected and appointed fellows, and selection is based, in part, on the extent the nominee's nursing career has influenced health policies and the health and wellbeing of all. New fellows will be eligible
2017 Class of Academy Fellows:
Alabama
Comfort Chu Enah, PhD, RN - University of Alabama at Birmingham
Arizona
Jane M. Carrington, PhD, RN - University of Arizona
Mary Jo Jerde, MBA, RN, BC, NEA-BC - UnitedHealth Group
Kate Sheppard, PhD, RN, FNP, PMHNP-BC, FAANP - University of Arizona
Arkansas
Sarah Jane Rhoads, PhD, DNP, APRN, WHNP-BC, RNC-OB - University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Pao-Feng Tsai, PhD, RN - University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Marlene Walden, PhD, RN, APRN, NNP-BC, CCNS - Arkansas Children's Hospital
Australia
Wendy Chaboyer, PhD, RN, FACCCN - Griffith University
Sandy Middleton, PhD, RN - Nursing Research Institute, St. Vincent's Health Australia and Australian Catholic University
Belgium
Walter Sermeus, PhD, FEANS, RN - KU Leuven
Brazil
Heimar de Fátima Marin, RN, MS, PhD, FACMI - Federal University of So Paulo
California
Linda Abramovitz, MSN, RN, CNS, BMTCN - University of California, San Francisco
MarySue V. Heilemann, PhD, RN - University of California, Los Angeles
Jan M. Nick, PhD, RNC-OB, CNE, ANEF - Loma Linda University
Sylvain Trepanier, DNP, RN, CENP - Providence St. Joseph Health
Cheryl Westlake, PhD, RN, ACNS-BC, FHFSA, FAHA - Azusa Pacific University
Eric J. Williams, DNP, RN, CNE - National Black Nurses Association
Canada
Josephine Etowa, PhD, RN, RM, FWACN - Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Ottawa
Edith M. Hillan, PhD, RN - University of Toronto
Kathleen MacMillan, PhD, RN - Dalhousie University
Anne W. Snowdon, PhD, MSc, BScN, RN - World Health Innovation Network, University of Windsor
Jennifer Stinson, PhD, CPNP, RN-EC - University of Toronto
Colorado
Cynthia A. Oster, PhD, RN, ACNS-BC, CNS-BC, ANP - Porter Adventist Hospital-Centura Health
Sharon Sables-Baus, PhD, RN, MPA, PCNS-BC, CPPS - University of Colorado
Carolyn Sipes, PhD, CNS, APN, PMP, RN-BC - Chamberlain College of Nursing
Sharon Ann Van Wicklin, MSN, RN, CNOR, CRNFA(E), CPSN-R, PLNC - Association of periOperative Registered Nurses
Connecticut
Linda F. Honan, PhD, MSN, CNS-BC, RN - Yale University
Denise Susan Walsh, PhD, RN - Molloy College
Denmark
Charlotte Delmar, PhD, RN, MSc, MPG, FEANS - Aarhus University, Institute of Public Health
District of Columbia
Ladan Eshkevari, PhD, CRNA, Lac - Georgetown University
Karen Swisher Kesten, DNP, APRN, CCNS, CNE, CCRN-K - George Washington University
Florida
Jean Louise Hannan, PhD, ARNP - Florida International University
Ying Mai Kung, DNP, MPH, MN, ARNP, FNP-BC, AACNFPF - Florida State University
Kim Leighton, PhD, RN, CHSE, CHSOS, ANEF - Adtalem Global Education
Denise Maguire, PhD, RN, CNL - University of South Florida
Susan Perry, PhD, CRNA, ARNP - University of South Florida
JoNell Potter, PhD, RN - University of Miami
Michele Upvall, PhD, RN, CNE - University of Central Florida
Georgia
Elizabeth A. Downes, DNP, MPH, APRN, NP-C, CNE - Emory University
Dorothy Jordan, DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC, PMHCNS-BC - Emory University
Lisa Marie Thompson, PhD, MS, MSN, FNP, RN, BC - Emory University
Barbara Tomczyk, DrPH, RN, BSN, MS, MPH - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Sharon Vanairsdale, MS, APRN, ACNS-BC, NP-C, CEN - Emory University Hospital
Hong Kong
Sek Ying Chair, PhD, RN - The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Iceland
Helga Jonsdottir, PhD, RN - University of Iceland
Illinois
Susan Breitenstein, PhD, RN - Rush University
Lola A. Coke, PhD, ACNS-BC, CVRN-BC - Rush University
Lorna Finnegan, PhD, RN, FNP - University of Illinois at Chicago
Catherine Taylor Foster, PhD, MPA, RN - United States Army
Barbara Holmes Gobel, MS, RN, AOCN - Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Kathleen Hunter, PhD, RN-BC, CNE - Chamberlain College of Nursing
Beth Marks, PhD, RN - University of Illinois at Chicago
Catherine Ryan, PhD, RN, APN, CCRN-K, FAHA - University of Illinois at Chicago
Indiana
Carol Elizabeth Bonham, PhD, RN, PMHCNS-BC - University of Southern Indiana
Linda Kay Chase, PhD, RN, NEA-BC - Indiana University Health
Catherine Ivory, PhD, RNC-OB, RN, BC - Indiana University Health
Ukamaka Marian Oruche, PhD, RN, PMHCNS-BC - Indiana University
Carol Shieh, DNSc, RNC-OB - Indiana University
Iowa
Judy Verger, PhD, RN - University of Iowa
Italy
Gennaro Rocco, PhD, MSN, RN - Centre of Excellence for Nursing Scholarship Ipasvi Rome
Kentucky
Dorothy Brockopp, PhD, RN- Baptist Health Lexington
Sheila Drake Melander, PhD, RN, ACNP-BC, FCCM, FAANP - University of Kentucky
Lebanon
Myrna Abi Abdallah Doumit, PhD, MPH, BSN - Lebanese American University
Louisiana
Sandra Brown, DNS, APRN, FNP-BC, CNE, ANEF - Southern University and A&M College
Gloria Giarratano, PhD, APRN, CNS - Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
Scharmaine Lawson-Baker, DNP, FNP-BC, FAANP - Advanced Clinical Consultants
Maryland
Andrea Brassard, PhD, FNP-BC, FAANP - AARP
Teresa Brockie, PhD, RN - Johns Hopkins University
Valerie T. Cotter, DrNP, AGPCNP-BC, FAANP - Johns Hopkins University
Rita F. D'Aoust, PhD, ACNP, ANP-BC, CNE - Johns Hopkins University
Lynette Hamlin, PhD, RN, CNM, FACNM - Uniformed Services University
Shannon Idzik, DNP, CRNP, FAANP - University of Maryland
Yolanda Ogbolu, PhD, CRNP-Neonatal, BC - University of Maryland, Baltimore
MiKaela Olsen, MS, APRN-CNS, AOCNS - Johns Hopkins Hospital
Vinciya Pandian, PhD, MSN, RN, ACNP-BC - Johns Hopkins University
Susan Renda, DNP, ANP-BC, CDE, FNAP - Johns Hopkins University
Charlotte Seckman, PhD, RN, BC, CNE - University of Maryland
Shari L. Simone, DNP, CPNP-AC, PPCNP-BC, FCCM, FAANP - University of Maryland Medical Center
Massachusetts
Teri Aronowitz, PhD, APRN, FNP-BC - University of Massachusetts Boston
Marianne Ditomassi, DNP, RN, MBA, NEA-BC - Massachusetts General Hospital
Maureen Fagan, DNP, WHNP-BC, FNP-BC, MHA - Brigham and Women's Hospital
Jane Flanagan, PhD, RN, ANP-BC, AHN-BC, FNI - Boston College
Elizabeth P. Howard, PhD, RN, ACNP, ANP - Northeastern University
Susan M. Lee, PhD, RN, NP-C, ACHPN - Brigham and Women's Hospital
Cecilia McVey, MHA, RN, BSN, CAN - VA Boston Healthcare System
Patricia Noga, PhD, MBA, RN, NEA-BC - Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association
Janice Palaganas, PhD, RN, ANEF, FSSH - Center for Medical Simulation
Inez Tuck, PhD, RN, MBA, MDiv - MGH Institute of Health Professions
Michigan
Patricia Hurn, PhD, RN - University of Michigan
Stephen Strobbe, PhD, RN, PMHCNS-BC, CARN-AP, FIAAN - University of Michigan
Minnesota
Diane E. Holland, PhD, RN, FGSA - Mayo Clinic
Carolyn Marie Porta, PhD, MPH, MS, RN, SANE-A - University of Minnesota
Martha HughesdonTurner, PhD RN-BC - American Nurses Association
Nevada
Lisa Black-Thomas, PhD, RN, CNE - University of Nevada, Reno
Catherine E. Dingley, PhD, RN, FNP - University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Rachell Ekroos, PhD, APRN-BC, AFN-BC - University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Wei-Chen Tung, PhD, RN - University of Nevada, Reno
New Jersey
Joan Bloch, PhD, CRNP - Drexel University
Theresa Campo, DNP, RN, FNP-C, ENP-BC, FAANP - Drexel University
Kymberlee A. Montgomery, DNP, CRNP-BC, CNE, FAANP - Drexel University
Marian K. Nowak, DNP, MPH, MED, RN, CSN, PN - Rowan University
Elizabeth Scannell-Desch, PhD, RN - Rutgers University-Camden
Ellen Swartwout, PhD, RN, NEA-BC - GetWellNetwork
New York
Judith Aponte, PhD, RN, BC, CCM, CDE, APHN-BC - City University of New York - Hunter College
Kenya V. Beard, EdD, AGACNP-BC, NP-C, CNE, ANEF - City University of New York
Amy Berman, BSN, RN - The John A. Hartford Foundation, Inc.
Abraham Aizer Brody, PhD, RN - New York University
Marijean Buhse, PhD, NP-BC, RN, MSCN - Stony Brook University
Elizabeth Cohn, PhD, NP, RN - Adelphi University
Marilyn Hammer, PhD, DC, RN - Mount Sinai Hospital
Judy Honig, EdD, DNP, CPNP-PC, PMHS - Columbia University
Dianne LaPointe Rudow, DNP, ANP-BC - Mount Sinai Hospital
Mare Ann Marino, EdD, RN, PNP - Stony Brook University
Jean M. Moore, DrPH, MSN, BSN, RN - University at Albany, Center for Health Workforce Studies
LaRon E. Nelson, PhD, RN, FNP, FNAP - University of Rochester
Jamesetta A. Newland, PhD, RN, FNP-BC, FAANP, DPNAP - New York University
Deborah A. Raines, PhD, EdS, RN, ANEF - University at Buffalo
North Carolina
Melissa Batchelor-Murphy, PhD, RN-BC, FNP-BC - Duke University
Anna Song Beeber, PhD, RN - The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Beth Perry Black, PhD, RN - The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Jennie De Gagne, PhD, DNP, RN-BC, CNE, ANEF - Duke University
Cheryl Giscombe, PhD, PMHNP, RN - The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Sonya Renae Hardin, PhD, RN, CCRN, NP-C - East Carolina University
Coretta Jenerette, PhD, RN, CNE, AOCN - The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Donna Lake, PhD, RN, NEA-BC - East Carolina University
Nancy M. Short, DrPH, MBA, BSN, RN - Duke University
Kathryn J. Trotter, DNP, FAANP - Duke University
Julee B. Waldrop, DNP, CRNP, PNP-BC, FNP-BC, CNE - The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Ohio
Michele Christina Balas, PhD, RN, CCRN-K, FCCM - The Ohio State University
Lynn Gallagher-Ford, PhD, RN, NE-BC, DPFNAP - The Ohio State University
Scott A. Hutton, PhD, MBA, RN - Department of Veterans Affairs
Janine Overcash, PhD, GNP-BC, FAANP - The Ohio State University
Melissa Ann Stec, DNP, APRN, CNM, FACNM - University of Cincinnati
Oregon
Jeffrey Solheim, MSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, CFRN, FAEN - Solheim Enterprises
Pennsylvania
Linda A. Hatfield, PhD, NNP-BC - University of Pennsylvania
Lisa Kitko, PhD, RN - Pennsylvania State University
Grant Martsolf, PhD, MPH, RN - University of Pittsburgh
Catherine McDonald, PhD, RN - University of Pennsylvania
Elizabeth A. Schlenk, PhD, RN - University of Pittsburgh
Mary K. Walton, MSN, MBE, RN - Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
People's Republic of China
Hong Li, Doctorate of Health, RN - Fujian Provincial Hospital
Rhode Island
Ginette Ferszt, PhD, RN, PMHCNS-BC - The University of Rhode Island
South Dakota
Haifa Abou Samra, PhD, RN, NIC-CNL - University of South Dakota
Taiwan
Kuei-Min Chen, PhD, RN - Kaohsiung Medical University
Kwua-Yun Wang, PhD, RN - Taipei Veterans General Hospital
Thailand
Rutja Phuphaibul, DNS, RN - Mahidol University
Tennessee
Terrah Foster Akard, PhD, RN, CPNP - Vanderbilt University
Lora Humphrey Beebe, PhD, PMHNP-BC - University of Tennessee
Diane Todd Pace, PhD, APRN, FNP-BC, NCMP, FAANP - University of Tennessee Health Science Center
Texas
Bob Dent, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, CENP, FACHE - Midland Memorial Hospital
Anita G. Hufft, PHD, RN - Texas Woman's University
Anne Christine Floyd Koci, PhD, RN, FNP-BC, WHNP - Texas Woman's University
Nelda C. Martinez, PhD, RN - The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
Rebecca McCormick-Boyle, MHA, MS HR, BSN - Navy Medicine Education, Training & Logistics Command
Stacey Mitchell, DNP, MBA, RN, SANE-A, SANE-P - Texas A&M University
Elda Ramirez, PhD, RN, FNP-BC, ENP-C, FAANP, FAEN - University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Jing Wang, PhD, MPH, MSN, RN - University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
United Kingdom
Ann Lloyd Keen, RN, NDN, PGCEA - London South Bank University
Utah
Katherine A. Sward, PhD, RN - University of Utah
Virginia
Jann Torrance Balmer, PhD, RN, FACEHP - University of Virginia
Elizabeth Epstein, PhD, RN - University of Virginia
Donna Gage, PhD, RN, NE-BC - BMC Associates
Jessica Gill, PhD, RN, PMHNP - National Institutes of Nursing Research
Julie Sanford, DNS, RN - James Madison University
Richard Westphal, PhD, RN, PMHNP-BC - University of Virginia
Washington
Deborah Anne Burton, PhD, MN, BSN, RN - Providence St. Joseph Health
Kathleen Shannon Dorcy, PhD, RN - Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
Janet R. Katz, RN, PhD - Washington State University
Wisconsin
Nancy J. Kaufman, MS, RN - Strategic Vision Group
Barbara King, PhD, APRN-BC - University of Wisconsin-Madison
Stacee Lerret, PhD, RN, CPNP-AC/PC, CCTC - Medical College of Wisconsin
Polly Ryan, PhD, RN - University of Wisconsin-Madison
Julia Snethen, PhD, RN - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
The American Academy of Nursing (http://www.AANnet.org) serves the public and the nursing profession by advancing health policy and practice through the generation, synthesis, and dissemination of nursing knowledge. The Academy's more than 2,400 fellows are nursing's most accomplished leaders in education, management, practice, and research. They have been recognized for their extraordinary contributions to nursing and health care.