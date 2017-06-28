American Academy of Nursing Announces 2017 Class of New Fellows

The American Academy of Nursing announced today that it has selected 173 highly distinguished nurse leaders as its 2017 class of Academy fellows. The inductees will be honored at a ceremony to be held during the Academy's annual policy conference, Transforming Health, Driving Policy, which will take place October 5-7, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

“I am proud to welcome this talented cohort of nurses as they join the ranks of the nation's foremost health care thought leaders," said Academy President, Bobbie Berkowitz, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN. "They bring a rich variety of expertise to the table, and we look forward to recognizing their accomplishments at our policy conference, and then working with them to transform health policy, practice, and research by applying our collective nursing knowledge."

With the addition of this new class, the total number of Academy fellows stands at over 2,500. Representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and 29 countries, the fellows are nurse leaders in education, management, practice, policy, and research. Academy fellows include hospital and government administrators, college deans, and renowned scientific researchers.

Fellow selection criteria include evidence of significant contributions to nursing and health care, and sponsorship by two current Academy fellows. Applicants are reviewed by a panel comprised of elected and appointed fellows, and selection is based, in part, on the extent the nominee's nursing career has influenced health policies and the health and wellbeing of all. New fellows will be eligible

For more information about the American Academy of Nursing and the 2017 policy conference visit here: http://bit.ly/2tNMdQt

2017 Class of Academy Fellows:

Alabama

Comfort Chu Enah, PhD, RN - University of Alabama at Birmingham

Arizona

Jane M. Carrington, PhD, RN - University of Arizona

Mary Jo Jerde, MBA, RN, BC, NEA-BC - UnitedHealth Group

Kate Sheppard, PhD, RN, FNP, PMHNP-BC, FAANP - University of Arizona

Arkansas

Sarah Jane Rhoads, PhD, DNP, APRN, WHNP-BC, RNC-OB - University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

Pao-Feng Tsai, PhD, RN - University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

Marlene Walden, PhD, RN, APRN, NNP-BC, CCNS - Arkansas Children's Hospital

Australia

Wendy Chaboyer, PhD, RN, FACCCN - Griffith University

Sandy Middleton, PhD, RN - Nursing Research Institute, St. Vincent's Health Australia and Australian Catholic University

Belgium

Walter Sermeus, PhD, FEANS, RN - KU Leuven

Brazil

Heimar de Fátima Marin, RN, MS, PhD, FACMI - Federal University of So Paulo

California

Linda Abramovitz, MSN, RN, CNS, BMTCN - University of California, San Francisco

MarySue V. Heilemann, PhD, RN - University of California, Los Angeles

Jan M. Nick, PhD, RNC-OB, CNE, ANEF - Loma Linda University

Sylvain Trepanier, DNP, RN, CENP - Providence St. Joseph Health

Cheryl Westlake, PhD, RN, ACNS-BC, FHFSA, FAHA - Azusa Pacific University

Eric J. Williams, DNP, RN, CNE - National Black Nurses Association

Canada

Josephine Etowa, PhD, RN, RM, FWACN - Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Ottawa

Edith M. Hillan, PhD, RN - University of Toronto

Kathleen MacMillan, PhD, RN - Dalhousie University

Anne W. Snowdon, PhD, MSc, BScN, RN - World Health Innovation Network, University of Windsor

Jennifer Stinson, PhD, CPNP, RN-EC - University of Toronto

Colorado

Cynthia A. Oster, PhD, RN, ACNS-BC, CNS-BC, ANP - Porter Adventist Hospital-Centura Health

Sharon Sables-Baus, PhD, RN, MPA, PCNS-BC, CPPS - University of Colorado

Carolyn Sipes, PhD, CNS, APN, PMP, RN-BC - Chamberlain College of Nursing

Sharon Ann Van Wicklin, MSN, RN, CNOR, CRNFA(E), CPSN-R, PLNC - Association of periOperative Registered Nurses

Connecticut

Linda F. Honan, PhD, MSN, CNS-BC, RN - Yale University

Denise Susan Walsh, PhD, RN - Molloy College

Denmark

Charlotte Delmar, PhD, RN, MSc, MPG, FEANS - Aarhus University, Institute of Public Health

District of Columbia

Ladan Eshkevari, PhD, CRNA, Lac - Georgetown University

Karen Swisher Kesten, DNP, APRN, CCNS, CNE, CCRN-K - George Washington University

Florida

Jean Louise Hannan, PhD, ARNP - Florida International University

Ying Mai Kung, DNP, MPH, MN, ARNP, FNP-BC, AACNFPF - Florida State University

Kim Leighton, PhD, RN, CHSE, CHSOS, ANEF - Adtalem Global Education

Denise Maguire, PhD, RN, CNL - University of South Florida

Susan Perry, PhD, CRNA, ARNP - University of South Florida

JoNell Potter, PhD, RN - University of Miami

Michele Upvall, PhD, RN, CNE - University of Central Florida

Georgia

Elizabeth A. Downes, DNP, MPH, APRN, NP-C, CNE - Emory University

Dorothy Jordan, DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC, PMHCNS-BC - Emory University

Lisa Marie Thompson, PhD, MS, MSN, FNP, RN, BC - Emory University

Barbara Tomczyk, DrPH, RN, BSN, MS, MPH - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Sharon Vanairsdale, MS, APRN, ACNS-BC, NP-C, CEN - Emory University Hospital

Hong Kong

Sek Ying Chair, PhD, RN - The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Iceland

Helga Jonsdottir, PhD, RN - University of Iceland

Illinois

Susan Breitenstein, PhD, RN - Rush University

Lola A. Coke, PhD, ACNS-BC, CVRN-BC - Rush University

Lorna Finnegan, PhD, RN, FNP - University of Illinois at Chicago

Catherine Taylor Foster, PhD, MPA, RN - United States Army

Barbara Holmes Gobel, MS, RN, AOCN - Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Kathleen Hunter, PhD, RN-BC, CNE - Chamberlain College of Nursing

Beth Marks, PhD, RN - University of Illinois at Chicago

Catherine Ryan, PhD, RN, APN, CCRN-K, FAHA - University of Illinois at Chicago

Indiana

Carol Elizabeth Bonham, PhD, RN, PMHCNS-BC - University of Southern Indiana

Linda Kay Chase, PhD, RN, NEA-BC - Indiana University Health

Catherine Ivory, PhD, RNC-OB, RN, BC - Indiana University Health

Ukamaka Marian Oruche, PhD, RN, PMHCNS-BC - Indiana University

Carol Shieh, DNSc, RNC-OB - Indiana University

Iowa

Judy Verger, PhD, RN - University of Iowa

Italy

Gennaro Rocco, PhD, MSN, RN - Centre of Excellence for Nursing Scholarship Ipasvi Rome

Kentucky

Dorothy Brockopp, PhD, RN- Baptist Health Lexington

Sheila Drake Melander, PhD, RN, ACNP-BC, FCCM, FAANP - University of Kentucky

Lebanon

Myrna Abi Abdallah Doumit, PhD, MPH, BSN - Lebanese American University

Louisiana

Sandra Brown, DNS, APRN, FNP-BC, CNE, ANEF - Southern University and A&M College

Gloria Giarratano, PhD, APRN, CNS - Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center

Scharmaine Lawson-Baker, DNP, FNP-BC, FAANP - Advanced Clinical Consultants

Maryland

Andrea Brassard, PhD, FNP-BC, FAANP - AARP

Teresa Brockie, PhD, RN - Johns Hopkins University

Valerie T. Cotter, DrNP, AGPCNP-BC, FAANP - Johns Hopkins University

Rita F. D'Aoust, PhD, ACNP, ANP-BC, CNE - Johns Hopkins University

Lynette Hamlin, PhD, RN, CNM, FACNM - Uniformed Services University

Shannon Idzik, DNP, CRNP, FAANP - University of Maryland

Yolanda Ogbolu, PhD, CRNP-Neonatal, BC - University of Maryland, Baltimore

MiKaela Olsen, MS, APRN-CNS, AOCNS - Johns Hopkins Hospital

Vinciya Pandian, PhD, MSN, RN, ACNP-BC - Johns Hopkins University

Susan Renda, DNP, ANP-BC, CDE, FNAP - Johns Hopkins University

Charlotte Seckman, PhD, RN, BC, CNE - University of Maryland

Shari L. Simone, DNP, CPNP-AC, PPCNP-BC, FCCM, FAANP - University of Maryland Medical Center

Massachusetts

Teri Aronowitz, PhD, APRN, FNP-BC - University of Massachusetts Boston

Marianne Ditomassi, DNP, RN, MBA, NEA-BC - Massachusetts General Hospital

Maureen Fagan, DNP, WHNP-BC, FNP-BC, MHA - Brigham and Women's Hospital

Jane Flanagan, PhD, RN, ANP-BC, AHN-BC, FNI - Boston College

Elizabeth P. Howard, PhD, RN, ACNP, ANP - Northeastern University

Susan M. Lee, PhD, RN, NP-C, ACHPN - Brigham and Women's Hospital

Cecilia McVey, MHA, RN, BSN, CAN - VA Boston Healthcare System

Patricia Noga, PhD, MBA, RN, NEA-BC - Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association

Janice Palaganas, PhD, RN, ANEF, FSSH - Center for Medical Simulation

Inez Tuck, PhD, RN, MBA, MDiv - MGH Institute of Health Professions

Michigan

Patricia Hurn, PhD, RN - University of Michigan

Stephen Strobbe, PhD, RN, PMHCNS-BC, CARN-AP, FIAAN - University of Michigan

Minnesota

Diane E. Holland, PhD, RN, FGSA - Mayo Clinic

Carolyn Marie Porta, PhD, MPH, MS, RN, SANE-A - University of Minnesota

Martha HughesdonTurner, PhD RN-BC - American Nurses Association

Nevada

Lisa Black-Thomas, PhD, RN, CNE - University of Nevada, Reno

Catherine E. Dingley, PhD, RN, FNP - University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Rachell Ekroos, PhD, APRN-BC, AFN-BC - University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Wei-Chen Tung, PhD, RN - University of Nevada, Reno

New Jersey

Joan Bloch, PhD, CRNP - Drexel University

Theresa Campo, DNP, RN, FNP-C, ENP-BC, FAANP - Drexel University

Kymberlee A. Montgomery, DNP, CRNP-BC, CNE, FAANP - Drexel University

Marian K. Nowak, DNP, MPH, MED, RN, CSN, PN - Rowan University

Elizabeth Scannell-Desch, PhD, RN - Rutgers University-Camden

Ellen Swartwout, PhD, RN, NEA-BC - GetWellNetwork

New York

Judith Aponte, PhD, RN, BC, CCM, CDE, APHN-BC - City University of New York - Hunter College

Kenya V. Beard, EdD, AGACNP-BC, NP-C, CNE, ANEF - City University of New York

Amy Berman, BSN, RN - The John A. Hartford Foundation, Inc.

Abraham Aizer Brody, PhD, RN - New York University

Marijean Buhse, PhD, NP-BC, RN, MSCN - Stony Brook University

Elizabeth Cohn, PhD, NP, RN - Adelphi University

Marilyn Hammer, PhD, DC, RN - Mount Sinai Hospital

Judy Honig, EdD, DNP, CPNP-PC, PMHS - Columbia University

Dianne LaPointe Rudow, DNP, ANP-BC - Mount Sinai Hospital

Mare Ann Marino, EdD, RN, PNP - Stony Brook University

Jean M. Moore, DrPH, MSN, BSN, RN - University at Albany, Center for Health Workforce Studies

LaRon E. Nelson, PhD, RN, FNP, FNAP - University of Rochester

Jamesetta A. Newland, PhD, RN, FNP-BC, FAANP, DPNAP - New York University

Deborah A. Raines, PhD, EdS, RN, ANEF - University at Buffalo

North Carolina

Melissa Batchelor-Murphy, PhD, RN-BC, FNP-BC - Duke University

Anna Song Beeber, PhD, RN - The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Beth Perry Black, PhD, RN - The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Jennie De Gagne, PhD, DNP, RN-BC, CNE, ANEF - Duke University

Cheryl Giscombe, PhD, PMHNP, RN - The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Sonya Renae Hardin, PhD, RN, CCRN, NP-C - East Carolina University

Coretta Jenerette, PhD, RN, CNE, AOCN - The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Donna Lake, PhD, RN, NEA-BC - East Carolina University

Nancy M. Short, DrPH, MBA, BSN, RN - Duke University

Kathryn J. Trotter, DNP, FAANP - Duke University

Julee B. Waldrop, DNP, CRNP, PNP-BC, FNP-BC, CNE - The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Ohio

Michele Christina Balas, PhD, RN, CCRN-K, FCCM - The Ohio State University

Lynn Gallagher-Ford, PhD, RN, NE-BC, DPFNAP - The Ohio State University

Scott A. Hutton, PhD, MBA, RN - Department of Veterans Affairs

Janine Overcash, PhD, GNP-BC, FAANP - The Ohio State University

Melissa Ann Stec, DNP, APRN, CNM, FACNM - University of Cincinnati

Oregon

Jeffrey Solheim, MSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, CFRN, FAEN - Solheim Enterprises

Pennsylvania

Linda A. Hatfield, PhD, NNP-BC - University of Pennsylvania

Lisa Kitko, PhD, RN - Pennsylvania State University

Grant Martsolf, PhD, MPH, RN - University of Pittsburgh

Catherine McDonald, PhD, RN - University of Pennsylvania

Elizabeth A. Schlenk, PhD, RN - University of Pittsburgh

Mary K. Walton, MSN, MBE, RN - Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

People's Republic of China

Hong Li, Doctorate of Health, RN - Fujian Provincial Hospital

Rhode Island

Ginette Ferszt, PhD, RN, PMHCNS-BC - The University of Rhode Island

South Dakota

Haifa Abou Samra, PhD, RN, NIC-CNL - University of South Dakota

Taiwan

Kuei-Min Chen, PhD, RN - Kaohsiung Medical University

Kwua-Yun Wang, PhD, RN - Taipei Veterans General Hospital

Thailand

Rutja Phuphaibul, DNS, RN - Mahidol University

Tennessee

Terrah Foster Akard, PhD, RN, CPNP - Vanderbilt University

Lora Humphrey Beebe, PhD, PMHNP-BC - University of Tennessee

Diane Todd Pace, PhD, APRN, FNP-BC, NCMP, FAANP - University of Tennessee Health Science Center

Texas

Bob Dent, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, CENP, FACHE - Midland Memorial Hospital

Anita G. Hufft, PHD, RN - Texas Woman's University

Anne Christine Floyd Koci, PhD, RN, FNP-BC, WHNP - Texas Woman's University

Nelda C. Martinez, PhD, RN - The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Rebecca McCormick-Boyle, MHA, MS HR, BSN - Navy Medicine Education, Training & Logistics Command

Stacey Mitchell, DNP, MBA, RN, SANE-A, SANE-P - Texas A&M University

Elda Ramirez, PhD, RN, FNP-BC, ENP-C, FAANP, FAEN - University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

Jing Wang, PhD, MPH, MSN, RN - University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

United Kingdom

Ann Lloyd Keen, RN, NDN, PGCEA - London South Bank University

Utah

Katherine A. Sward, PhD, RN - University of Utah

Virginia

Jann Torrance Balmer, PhD, RN, FACEHP - University of Virginia

Elizabeth Epstein, PhD, RN - University of Virginia

Donna Gage, PhD, RN, NE-BC - BMC Associates

Jessica Gill, PhD, RN, PMHNP - National Institutes of Nursing Research

Julie Sanford, DNS, RN - James Madison University

Richard Westphal, PhD, RN, PMHNP-BC - University of Virginia

Washington

Deborah Anne Burton, PhD, MN, BSN, RN - Providence St. Joseph Health

Kathleen Shannon Dorcy, PhD, RN - Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

Janet R. Katz, RN, PhD - Washington State University

Wisconsin

Nancy J. Kaufman, MS, RN - Strategic Vision Group

Barbara King, PhD, APRN-BC - University of Wisconsin-Madison

Stacee Lerret, PhD, RN, CPNP-AC/PC, CCTC - Medical College of Wisconsin

Polly Ryan, PhD, RN - University of Wisconsin-Madison

Julia Snethen, PhD, RN - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

###

The American Academy of Nursing (http://www.AANnet.org) serves the public and the nursing profession by advancing health policy and practice through the generation, synthesis, and dissemination of nursing knowledge. The Academy's more than 2,400 fellows are nursing's most accomplished leaders in education, management, practice, and research. They have been recognized for their extraordinary contributions to nursing and health care.