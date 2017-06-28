Grand Velas Los Cabos announces its new Spa Atelier workshops for summer center around self-discovery. Each class, included in the resort’s nightly rate, is inspired by local Mexican culture and based upon the principles of ancient Ayurvedic medicine to aid a variety of ailments and needs. Mandala meditation, tea discovery, and DIY beauty care routine workshops have already begun with aromatherapy for both couples and kids and DIY body scrubs slated to begin in July. Located within the resort’s Se Spa, the Spa Atelier space was recently completed with Carrara marble wall, touched by warm notes of wood, and a neutral palette of colors suits the tones of the natural environment. A light and open floor plan includes a community table and work station filled with local spices, mortars and pestles, herbs and a small parlor for guided discussions.

The Mandala Class

Mandala means circle in harmony. To create them, participants need to achieve inner peace and relaxation. This class begins with a meditation program infused with an aroma. During the process of the mandala making, guests will have time to relax the mind and release everything that stops their flow while making mandalas out of different flower leaves and petals.

Tea Ceremony

Based on the traditional Mexican herbalist, guests discover the benefits of a variety of local herbs and teas and learn how to combine them to tailor their health needs under the guidance of local artisans.



Beauty Take Care

The resort’s beauty experts will guide guests to create their own facial routine that they can also do when they return home. This class teaches guests the techniques and spa tips for taking care of one’s beauty.



All Workshops need a reservation in advance with a maximum occupancy of 6 participants per class.

With serenity and wellness at the forefront of the design inspiration, Se Spa at Grand Velas Los Cabos is split over two-levels and span an impressive 35,000 square ft. Featuring the latest technology and wellness products available, there are 16 spacious treatment rooms, including a selection of treatment rooms with direct ocean views. A guided water journey, kids’ and teens’ treatments, bridal suite, salon, and barber shop are also available.

Rates start at $615 per person per night in double occupancy. Grand Velas’ all-inclusive rate includes luxury suite accommodations, a la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, fitness center, nightly entertainment and more. For reservations or additional information, please call 1-888-407-4869 or visit http://www.loscabos.grandvelas.com.

About Grand Velas Los Cabos:

The new Grand Velas Los Cabos on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula is the fifth property of Velas Resorts. Located between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo, the $150 million beachfront property offers the next generation of all-inclusive amenities and facilities with dramatic ocean views and unique spaces infusing every area of the resort. All 304 ocean view suites are over 1,180 sq. ft. with private terraces and some personal plunge pools while duplex wellness suites have designated wellness amenities and insuite juice bars. Grand Velas Los Cabos features five gourmet restaurants with an extensive beverage program and wine based features inspired by the proximity to the region producing Mexico’s fine wines. A staff ratio of 3 to 1; 16,370 sq. ft. convention center with the capability for 20 breakout rooms; 35,000 sq. ft. spa with 16 treatment rooms and hydrotherapy facility; three pools; and pool and beach concierges are available. Rounding out the list of amenities and services are a Technogym Fitness Center with personal trainers, exercise programs, yoga, Pilates and meditation; recreational activities program; separate teens’ and kids’ club facilities and activities program; 24-hour personalized butler concierge service; and 24-hour in-suite service. Opening soon, a gallery of contemporary art will continue the company’s commitment to bringing the art, fashion and culture of Mexico to guests. The curved, half-moon design of the hotel catches eyes along the corridor with an iconic grand entrance that’s open air, three stories high and over 300 ft. above sea level. All of this beachfront, just 35 minutes from the Los Cabos International Airport which directly services over 40 destinations in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Eduardo Vela Ruiz, owner, founder and president of Velas Resorts operate Velas Resorts, with brother Juan Vela by his side, vice president of Velas Resorts.

