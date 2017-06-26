IKEA U.S. is inviting IKEA FAMILY members and friends to participate in “College Life Your Way,” a special nationwide*, in-store event from Friday, July 14, 2017 through Sunday, July 16, 2017. The weekend-long event is meant to excite and inspire students and parents preparing for college living and provide a fun-filled opportunity for securing all of their back to college needs – from dorm décor to suit their style, to furnishing a new apartment. During the event, IKEA FAMILY members and shoppers will be able to participate in inspirational college-related activities and workshops, as well as receive access to exclusive deals and giveaways throughout the weekend.

“College is an exciting time for students and their parents. As students settle into new living situations, we believe they all deserve the opportunity to create their own space, reflective of their unique personality,” said Wanda Fisher, Regional Marketing Manager, IKEA U.S. “During this event, we invite everyone to explore affordable and stylish solutions that will contribute to creating a functional and comfortable college living experience for any student.”

Designed to reward IKEA fans and their friends, the “College Life Your Way” event will include the following in-store offerings**:



In-Store Activities & Workshops: From style quizzes to DIY product workshops and tips for combining varying roommate styles, college students and parents will learn tips and tricks for college decorating and living with a series of relevant free in-store activities and workshops.

IKEA Food Offers***: Throughout the weekend, FAMILY members can save on delicious, sustainable and nutritionally-balanced food offerings, including daily deals at the IKEA Restaurant and a $5 off any $25 in-store purchase in the Swedish Food Market. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, all shoppers can enjoy a FIKA Break, during which consumers can try free IKEA food and beverage samples from the IKEA restaurant.

IKEA FAMILY Giveaways: Both early-bird and lucky IKEA FAMILY members will be eligible for exciting giveaways throughout the weekend event. Giveaways include:

+ Daily “scan to win” giveaways of $100 gift cards (two giveaways per day per store) when IKEA members show their cards at checkout.

+ Daily “doorbuster” giveaways of select IKEA products for the first 250 FAMILY members to enter the store and show their FAMILY card on each day of the event, no purchase necessary.

IKEA FAMILY Offers: IKEA FAMILY members can save big with a “$25 off $150 spent” coupon during the event, as well as exclusive product offers on must-have college essentials, including:

+ GASPA and DVALA extra-long twin sheets. Valid July 14 – 16, 2017.

+STUVA loft bed/desk. Valid July 14 – 16, 2017.

+Select picture frames. Valid July 14 – 16, 2017.

+20% off select desks. Valid July 12 - 25, 2017.

+20% off KALLAX shelf unit. Valid July 12 - 25, 2017.

+ 20% off SAMLA boxes. Valid July 12 - 25, 2017.

Throughout the weekend, IKEA encourages participants to share their “College Life Your Way” experiences using #IKEAYourWay. For more information on the “College Life Your Way” event and specific activities and offers at your local store, please visit http://www.ikea-usa.com/collegelivingyourway.

Beyond this one-weekend special event, IKEA shoppers can continue to get more out of each IKEA store visit by becoming an IKEA FAMILY member. The no-cost membership includes perks like special discounts, gift card giveaway entries with each purchase, complimentary coffee and tea in the IKEA Restaurant, and more. During the College Life Your Way event, shoppers will have the opportunity to sign up for the ongoing rewards program.

DISCLAIMER

*IKEA Brooklyn and IKEA Columbus will not be participating in this event. IKEA Paramus will not be participating in this event on Sunday, July 16.

**Activities and offerings vary by store. Visit http://www.ikea-usa.com/collegelivingyourway for a full listing of events, activities, and offers at your local IKEA.

*** IKEA Carson will not be participating in any IKEA Food offers.