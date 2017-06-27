Freddy Sidi, Founder & CEO, of Wynwood based tech start-up - Chargello, is on a worldwide mission to “Charge Everywhere”; by creating a Global network of integrated charging stations located anywhere and everywhere a person stays for over 20 minutes.

With a passion for problem solving through innovation and tactful insight Freddy Sidi, for over two-decades, has successfully identified critical gaps & vital triggers in technology that spiral & transform into the everyday problems consumers face. In 2015 Freddy launched Chargello (chargello.com) - to solve the biggest problem he had ever dealt with, a universal problem faced by everyone every day…the dying phone battery.

eMarketer’s “2017 Report on Digital Users” found that as smartphones/data plans become more affordable than ever, mobile devices (and not laptops/desktops) are positioned to become the default device for internet access. With the number of mobile-only users rising to 40.7 million in 2017 - up from 36.6. million in 2016; and reports steady growth in the number of mobile-only users over the next few years, with an upsurge of 52.3 million by 2021”. The need and culture for accessible location driven charging solutions has arrived. In tune with today’s expectation of location-based free Wi-Fi service - Chargello is at the forefront of a new era in consumer behavior, where consumers through the Chargello app (available on iTunes/Android) can quickly locate a wide variety of venues including restaurants, hotels, bars, and café’s, whether for after-work cocktail/happy hour, business lunch, group dinner. Just about anywhere, for any occasion that a customer is staying for 20 mins plus eliminating the headache of a dying battery & assuring patrons that their venue of choice offers Chargello, free of charge. The result is groundswell shift in consumer behavior enabled by genuine unfiltered offering to customers of a “no strings attached” valued service offering, and in turn creating a charging culture.

Chargello’s innovative product design and charging stations provide venues with a fast, portable, and hassle-free way to charge customer phones. 38% of customers will leave a venue when their battery dies (LG Electronics 2016 survey). With 75% of customers citing they are more likely to return to a venue if they can charge their phones, Chargello solves customers’ on-going low battery problems with a venue based service solution, that leaves customers with a positive value-add experience. For venues, Chargello puts an end to the constant stream of charge requests during operational hours while eliminating liability issues caused by lost/damaged/stolen phones. With the introduction of a brand new mobile advertising channel, brands can now place their ad directly on Chargello batteries. Disrupting the current state of mobile advertising Chargello ensures your ad is always on the front cover in high-visibility high-touch venues across the US and around the world. Merging mobile advertising with a state-of-the-art mobile charging technology, Freddy has engineered & patented a unique Chargello battery, station, and cable solution.

In April 2017 - Chargello celebrated their bench-mark first year, with over 300 Miami based venues, restaurants, hotels, and brand partners including Hyatt, Atlántico Rum, and Trip Advisor. And can be found around the globe, currently worldwide in 15 countries including: Argentina, Bahrain, Bolivia, Chile, Columbia, Honduras, Kuwait, Mexico, Nicaragua, Spain, Peru, Turkey, and Qatar. Working closely with brands & companies at the forefront of today’s customer-experience (based) revolution, like clients Uber & Lyft; as strategic partner(s) or brand advertisers alike - Chargello’s growing global network and client base is unanimously driven to create unique, innovative, and lasting customer/consumer experiences moreover than an ordinary ad impression.

By year’s end, CEO & Founder, Freddy Sidi is on a steadfast course to double the company’s Miami exposure & deploy Chargello in over 65 countries. In the works at the Wynwood HQ - the Chargello team is building out the next generation mobile battery equipped with an enhanced digital screen that allows for real-time customizations, multi-play advertising, and interactive branded content.

About Chargello (chargello.com) | Battery Station

The station consists of 10 water resistant portable batteries designed for heavy use and built for durability. Users can either connect their mobile device to an individual or 3-1 cable outfitted for both domestic/international iOS/Android devices; to Chargello cables that are specifically designed to transfer only charge and not data. A single Chargello battery can simultaneously charge 6 phones at warp speed, 3x faster than a wall charger, and 4x faster than a battery pack.

About Freddy Sidi | Founder & CEO

Brazil born, the Harvard Business School graduate has been solving technology problems on a global scale for over a decade. Starting his first company, at the age 20, Phones For All, LLC - revolutionized the prepaid telecom industry by offering the first card-based prepaid home phone service with nationwide distribution (7-11, Check Cashing USA, Speedway), which grew to become one of the largest CLECs in the country. After selling the company and moving to Miami in 1999, Freddy founded Auris Technology - a leading telecom platform, and in 2011 moved on to develop Idis Technologies- introducing the world to GeeVee, a smartphone app that gives users a clearer, cheaper & simpler way to communicate with friends. In 2015 Freddy Sidi started Chargello head-quartered in the heart of Miami’s Wynwood district.