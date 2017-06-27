METTLER TOLEDO will be showcasing high performance instruments that allow users to characterize sample materials over a very wide temperature range.

The 2017 Colorado Protein Stability Conference will take place July 17-20 in Breckenridge, CO. Share and be challenged by the latest research, innovative solutions and groundbreaking thinking. Take advantage of limitless opportunities to make new connections and expand professional contacts. As an exhibitor, METTLER TOLEDO will be showcasing high performance instruments that allow users to characterize sample materials over a very wide temperature range.

Protein stability is important in numerous disciplines, ranging from basic and medical biochemistry to pharmaceutical sciences. METTLER TOLEDO creates Thermal Analyzers for glass transition, compositional analysis, and mechanical properties that help enhance business excellence in any laboratory.

Make sure to stop by METTLER TOLEDO's table for a hands-on demonstration of the following products and solutions from the following product lines:



ProUmid SPS – The ProUmid SPS series instruments are integrated for automatic gravimetric determination of the water vapor sorption and desorption of multiple samples in a test atmosphere with controlled temperature and humidity.

Flash DSC – The ultra-high heating and cooling rates of the Flash DSC add a new dimension to the study of thermally induced physical transitions and chemical processes.

The 2017 Colorado Protein Stability Conference provides a unique forum for researchers from all relevant areas to exchange information and discuss the critical issues in the field. Topics to be covered include: protein folding, dynamics and thermodynamic stability; amyloidosis and protein aggregation; and stability, formulation, analysis, and processing of therapeutic proteins.

Registration and Information

The 2017 Colorado Protein Stability Conference will take place July 17-20, 2017 at the Beaver Run Resort and Conference Center in Breckenridge, CO. Learn more about our attendance at this show.

About METTLER TOLEDO

METTLER TOLEDO is a leading global manufacturer of precision instruments. The Company is the world’s largest manufacturer and marketer of weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial and food retailing applications. The Company also holds top-three market positions in several related analytical instruments markets and is a leading provider of automated chemistry systems used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development. Additional information about METTLER TOLEDO can be found at http://www.mt.com/lab.