When it comes to customer engagement, chatbots need a combination of self-learning and human input to provide reliable support.

Creative Virtual, a world leader in customer and employee engagement, knowledge management and self-service solutions, has published a new expert whitepaper titled ‘AI, Chatbots and Virtual Agents: The Threat to Mankind and the Contact Centre.’ This educational resource provides insights on these technologies for contact centre professionals and decision makers involved with customer experience, customer engagement and customer service.

“It’s difficult to ignore the buzz around AI and the warnings about the impact automation may have on jobs,” says Chris Ezekiel, Founder & CEO of Creative Virtual, “but it’s important to take a step back from this hype to put it into perspective. Likewise, customer experience and contact centre professionals need to be realistic about using AI-powered chatbots for customer service. When it comes to customer engagement, chatbots need a combination of self-learning and human input to provide reliable support.”

The whitepaper discusses the warnings from academic and industry experts about the dangers of AI, the inflated expectations for chatbots created by unrealistic promises in the marketplace and the reality of using these technologies in the contact centre and for automated self-service. It guides readers through:



A realistic view of AI and chatbots in the customer experience space

The impact of chatbots and virtual agents on the contact centre

Why chatbots should use a combination of self-learning and human input

How humans and machines can work in harmony to provide perfect customer service

Leveraging AI and chatbots to prepare your contact centre for the future

A full copy of this complimentary whitepaper can be downloaded here.

ABOUT CREATIVE VIRTUAL

Creative Virtual, winner of the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2017, is a world leader in self-service solutions that enable anywhere, anytime customer engagement between brands and their customers. Leading global organisations including Lloyds Banking Group, Time Warner Cable, HSBC, Verizon, Chase, InterContinental Hotels Group, Autodesk and Tesco rely on our award-winning V-Person™ technology to improve their customer support experience, increase sales, reduce costs and build brand loyalty.

Backed by an experienced, expert team as well as an extensive partner network, our innovative virtual agent, knowledge management and business intelligence platform empowers organisations to provide customers with consistent, accurate, personalised and seamless omnichannel engagement across web, mobile, social, SMS, contact centre, service desk, live chat and IVR channels. Delivering significant contact deflection and reductions in average call handling times, as well as increased first contact resolution, together with powerful customer analytics and outcome tracking, the V-Person Smart Help platform is the most compelling self-service product in the world today.

Creative Virtual is headquartered in the United Kingdom with operations in the United States, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, India, Singapore and Hong Kong. For more information about Creative Virtual and V-Person technology, please visit our website at http://www.creativevirtual.com.