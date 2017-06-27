Lake Restoration, Inc. We offer a lot of helpful resources on the website to help customers gain knowledge of our products and of their aquatic weed types, which in turn will help them choose the right solution for them.

Lake Restoration, Inc., of Rogers, Minnesota, is pleased to announce the launch of a new website, kicking-off the 2017 season and 40 years in lake and pond weed control services.

Lake Restoration is celebrating 40 years of service in pond and lake weed control by launching a remodeled version of LakeRestoration.com. Lake Restoration will also be offering free shipping to their customers and sending out their new 2017 catalog that will include new pest control products.

The new website will feature a modern design, as well as features that will allow pond and lake management stewards to better identify aquatic weeds and the products for weed management. Guests can find products to control specific aquatic weeds and algae types by reviewing the “weeds controlled” tab within each product page.

“We are excited to introduce our new website to our customers. The website will allow guests a better ease-of-use experience by helping them find what they need. We offer a lot of helpful resources on the website to help customers gain knowledge of our products and of their aquatic weed types, which in turn will help them choose the right solution for them,” says Alena Gawtry, Marketing Manager at Lake Restoration.

Lake Restoration is offering free shipping to all its customers for the 2017 season. To receive a copy of the Lake Restoration Catalog, call or visit LakeRestoration.com.

To learn more about Lake Restoration herbicides, algaecides, pond dyes, and other products Lake Restoration has to offer, visit LakeRestoration.com, or call (763) 428-9777 to speak with a lake expert. Follow Lake Restoration on Twitter at @LakeRestoration, Instagram at lakerestoration, and like on Facebook.

Additional website content includes tips for taking care of ponds, videos demonstrating products or product application best practices. This is the second website launch for Lake Restoration since 2005.

About Lake Restoration:

Lake Restoration, located in Rogers, MN, has been restoring the beauty of lakes and ponds since 1977. Every year thousands of satisfied customers use Lake Restoration products to keep their ponds, lakes, and other water features in pristine condition. Lake Restoration offers a complete line of exclusive, simple, do-it-yourself solutions to treat a variety of pond and lake weed maladies. To learn more about controlling pond and lake weeds and products and services to accomplish this, visit LakeRestoration.com.