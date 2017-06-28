Women's Health Today Women's Health Today, a blog from Praeclarus Press, explores all aspects of women's health

Praeclarus Press is pleased to introduce a new blog, Women’s Health Today. Women’s Health Today is a forum for the latest research on all aspects of women’s health including depression, trauma and PTSD, mind-body medicine, racial/ethnic health disparities, breastfeeding, and psychoneuroimmunology. There are so many new discoveries that are directly related to the health of women. The goal is to make this information both readable and useable.

So far this year, Women’s Health Today has featured stories of racial/ethnic health disparities, mother-infant sleep, maternal mental health, and the importance of both fathers and grandmothers, especially in supporting new mothers. The most popular article has been “How to Come to Terms with a Difficult Birth.”

Praeclarus Press owner, Dr. Kathleen Kendall-Tackett, said, “We hope that the information found here enhances the lives of all who read it. It’s a forum where we can share our new books, but we want to do more than that. We want to share any information that comes across our desks that we think will be relevant to our readers. We’re really excited to have this opportunity. And our editor, Barbara Higham, has done a great job launching this blog. As always, Praeclarus Press is committed to excellence in all aspects of women’s health.”

Praeclarus Press is pleased to have Barbara Higham join us as a blog editor. Barbara Higham was formerly the managing editor of La Leche League International’s blog, Breastfeeding Today. She lives in the spa town of Ilkley on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales in England, UK, with Simon and their children. She is passionate about breastfeeding support, mental health, and special needs issues. Her hobbies include walking, reading, and keeping pet rats.

Praeclarus Press is a small press founded by health psychologist, Dr. Kathleen Kendall-Tackett, focusing on women’s health. The mission of Praeclarus Press is to publish books, articles, and other materials that change people’s lives. The Women’s Health Today blog is an important part of that mission. Praeclarus Press is based in Amarillo, Texas.

Read Women’s Health Today at https://womenshealthtoday.blog/.