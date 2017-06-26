Our compact, easy-to-pack universal travel adapter allows travelers to plug-in their devices and stay connected wherever they travel.

Due to overwhelming crowdfunding success, Micro will continue offering pre-orders of its travel adapter the moment its Kickstarter ends. Starting Friday June 30 at 12am-ET (US time) travelers can continue to buy Micro on Indiegogo InDemand.

Micro’s Kickstarter campaign has been incredibly popular with travelers around the world, proving the real need for a compact, lightweight universal adapter.

“Thousands of consumers around the world have spoken, and it’s very gratifying to our team that we have created a solution to one of their biggest travel challenges,” said Micro Co-founder Sam Olawale. “Our compact, easy-to-pack universal travel adapter allows travelers to plug-in their devices and stay connected wherever they travel.”

Micro, which works in over 150 countries on every continent, is the smallest universal travel adapter with surge protection on the market today – its innovative features include:



Versatile modular design and functionality (patent pending)

Less expensive price point compared to other universal adapters on the market

Compatibility in more than 150 countries on seven continents

Lightweight design of only 40 grams, less than half the size of traditional adapters

Environmentally-friendly silicone used in the design

Integrated, modular third pin that makes Micro compatible with English and English lookalike sockets

Adjustable built-in casing to cover the third pin of any three-prong plug for ultimate safety and ease-of-use

Built-in fuse to protect devices from electrical spikes

To use Micro, travelers simply insert their phone, tablet or other electronic devices’ plug into Micro, release the socket to match the electrical outlet of the country they’re visiting and plug it into the wall socket. Designed with a built-in fuse for protection against electrical surges in even the most remote locations, travelers can easily connect to a power source without worry.

Micro is available at early-bird Kickstarter pricing of just $29-USD, 35-percent off the suggested retail price, until June 29 at 11:59PM-ET on Micro’s Kickstarter Campaign Page. Immediately following Kickstarter, at 12am-ET June 30, Micro will begin selling on Indiegogo InDemand. Consumers can link to the InDemand campaign page from Micro’s Kickstarter Campaign Page.