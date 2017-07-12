Welcome Damian D’Adamo to the Caridia Capital Group Team

Damian has joined forces with us at Caridia Capital to increase our tri-state lending presence. He has an extensive background in financial services and has demonstrated the ability to build and develop long-term relationships. Damian will be responsible to help expand Caridia’s lending presence in both the Tri-State area and nationwide.

Caridia is a national private commercial mortgage lender. Located in the Bronx and previously serving the Tri-State area exclusively, Caridia Capital has opened its lending base to include most other states. We are committed to providing unbiased advice and prudent strategies for your commercial lending needs. Our Loan programs are tailored to fit any borrowing needs. Programs range from 1-30 year terms, fixed or variable rates and those with or without credit. We provide construction funding, fix and flip as well as bridge loans. Loan to value up to 90% for our best clients. Fast responsive turnaround time and quick closings to address all time sensitive matters allow us to serve anyone’s borrowing needs.

Caridia Capital is located on 4419 White Plains Rd Bronx NY 10470. You can visit our website http://caridiacapital.com/ to check out our loan programs. Have any questions? You can contact Damian D’Adamo for more information at (917) 410-4612 or email him at ddadamo(at)caridiacapital(dot)com. Or you could give us a call directly at (212) 461-4575 or email us at info(at)caridiacapital(dot)com.