Ashley Robinson joins Emerging as Vice President.

Emerging announced today that Ashley Robinson has joined the firm this month as Vice President. Ashley comes with a wealth of experience within the industry and will utilize her vast knowledge to help restaurants grow successfully. By leveraging the many brands within the Emerging family, Ashley will provide multi-layered solutions for her clients in all aspects of their businesses. Ashley is excited to put her passion and expertise to work for today’s best brands and help make them tomorrow’s success stories.

Ashley finds true passion for the brands that she has the pleasure of working with. While obtaining her BA in Political Science and International Relations at UCLA, she was recruited by Main and Main, Inc. a boutique tenant representation company, and has now been in Commercial Real Estate for over 15 years. After 7 years as a Broker in Los Angeles specializing in growing restaurants, Ashley went in-house as Director of Real Estate for retailer Coldwater Creek, Inc. In 2011, Ashley diversified her experience further and learned deal making from the “other side of the table” with LA based mixed-use developer, CenterCal Properties, LLC. As Sr. Leasing Director, Ashley worked on several outdoor regional lifestyle properties. Including developing a million-square foot shopping center from dirt. Ashley joined Kona Grill, Inc. in 2016 to lead their real estate efforts in North America. Living and breathing the P+L from an in-house perspective and working the entire country, from Puerto Rico to Hawaii, elevated her expertise to that within the top-tiers in the industry. Through Emerging, Ashley was retained by Kona Grill and continues to act as their in-house real estate expert.

Mat Focht, President of Emerging said, “Ashley’s breadth of experience and industry knowledge make her a key addition to the Emerging family. I know that Ashley’s drive and passion will be an asset to both our company and our clients.”

About Emerging: Emerging is a family of companies that elevate restaurant and entertainment concepts to be among the top in the industry. Emerging provides the most valuable resources to today’s emerging operators and concepts. Emerging helps operators scale at a sustainable pace while maintaining high quality on all fronts — food, service and ambience. http://www.emerging.com