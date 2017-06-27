Sheet Music Plus, home to the world’s largest online sheet music selection and SMP Press, a digital platform to upload and sell music, announces today a partnership with Materia Collective. SMP Press member arrangers will now be able to arrange music from video games managed by Materia, including fan favorite, Undertale.

Over 12,000 SMP Press arrangers using the ArrangeMe platform will soon be able to arrange music from video games managed by Materia and offer the arrangements for sale on Sheet Music Plus. The agreement allows arrangers to create and publish arrangements of music as well as derivative works inspired by music from the games. Arrangers will be permitted to create all types of arrangements including choral and concert band pieces.

Beginning June 30, SMP Press member arrangers will be able to arrange and sell music from Undertale through the ArrangeMe program. Additional titles will be released to the ArrangeMe program as part of a larger project to offer more video game music from the Materia Collective. Coming soon, member arrangers will have access to Owlboy, Frog Fractions 2, Fossil Echo, OneShot, Glittermitten Grove, Artemis, Graceful Explosion Machine, Spark the Electric Jester, Balthazar's Dream and Infinity OSV.

“Materia Collective is a great partner for SMP Press and our ArrangeMe platform. Video game music is an underserved market and this partnership will expand the ability of consumers to play this music. Our mission is to make the world’s music playable. This is a huge step in that direction,” said Jenny Silva, CEO of Sheet Music Plus. “We empower our members to arrange and sell their original work using our platform and making music from the Materia Collective available furthers this goal.”

For more information about SMP Press, visit: https://smppress.sheetmusicplus.com/

About Sheet Music Plus

Sheet Music Plus is home to the world's largest sheet music selection, exceeding more than 1 million titles. Instrument, choral, pop, Christian, Jazz and vintage sheet music are among the million titles, coming from more than 1,000 global publishers. Sheet Music Plus sells music accessories and recording equipment and offers a platform for musicians to publish and sell original work.

About Materia Collective

Materia Collective is a video game music publisher and label, representing an international array of renowned video game musicians, composers, and songwriters. The Seattle-based music company has become known within the game industry as a representation of highly innovative game music endeavors that move and inspire.