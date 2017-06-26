The industry leader in humane bird control, Bird-X, updated their blog recently, focusing on bird control in new construction sites and issues that may arise without proper solutions in place. The blog post comes from a contributing guest author, Emily Matlovich, a writer for CADdetails’ blog Design Ideas for the Built World.

The blog brings up the potential difficulties associated with animal removal from a construction site. Even if an animal isn’t protected by law, its removal may not be easy.

Effective and safe methods of bird abatement are further discussed in the blog, including Bird Spikes, Bird Netting, and Electronic Bird Control.

Bird-X, Inc. has spent over 50 years protecting public areas from over 60 bird-spread transmissible diseases. The leading international brand of humane bird control solutions, this Chicago-based company manufactures a complete line of unique bird control products, protecting the health of humans, wildlife, and the environment by deterring birds from unwanted areas without harming them.

For information on any of Bird-X’s humane pest control products, please call customer service at (800) 662-5021.