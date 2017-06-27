Vein911® Receives Trademark Approval for Tag Line and Brand Promise

“Our world class team of vein care specialists look forward to providing our patients with Ritz-Carlton service, Disney fun and FedEx delivery and becoming America’s choice for vein care,” said Dr. Chris Pittman, Medical Director and CEO of Vein911.

Vein911® announced today that it has received approval from the United States Patent and Trademark office for a second trademark registration. The latest trademark is for the Vein911® tag line and brand promise - We'll Help You Feel Great Again!®. The initial trademark was for the business name - Vein911® - which is a call to urgent education about vein disorders and their effects on health and wellness. Vein911 worked with the Blalock Walters Law firm in Sarasota, FL to register the trademark.

Trademark registration is one element of a multiphase growth plan for the varicose and spider vein treatment center. An enhanced marketing plan, hiring of additional medical providers, and the development of additional locations are all in process of implementation. Vein911 was recently announced as a semi-finalist for the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Award.

“I’m excited about the completion of this step in our growth plan,” said Dr. Chris Pittman, Medical Director and CEO of Vein911. “Our world class team of vein care specialists look forward to providing our patients with Ritz-Carlton service, Disney fun and FedEx delivery and becoming America’s choice for vein care.”

About Vein 911

Vein911 is a leading provider of care for medically necessary and cosmetic treatment of varicose, hand and spider vein issues. Our quality care vein treatment centers offer state-of-the-art technology within elegant and comfortable surroundings. Our procedures include Endovenous Laser, Ultrasound-Guided Sclerotherapy, Visual Sclerotherapy and VeinGogh. Vein911 is the varicose vein and spider vein treatment center of choice for physicians and their patients who are experiencing vein disease. Our vein treatment centers are conveniently located throughout the Tampa Bay area and are led by board-certified physicians. Schedule an appointment today at 855-834-6911 (855-VEIN-911).