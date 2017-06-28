Providing our members with cutting-edge technology to manage their personal finances, and having specialists on hand to answer their questions about their finances makes it more convenient and easier for members to take control.

Arizona Federal Credit Union, a locally owned and operated cooperative, has been chosen as the feature of World’s Greatest, a How2Media production. The production company selected Arizona Federal after a thorough review of what U.S. based credit unions were actively doing to put their members first and make themselves different from private or stock-holder owned financial institutions.

“Being chosen as the World’s Greatest Credit Union is a great honor for us,” said Jason Paprocki, chief operating officer and executive vice president at Arizona Federal Credit Union.

“It reaffirms our mission to provide financial services and expertise to our members in a mutually beneficial way. Providing our members with cutting-edge technology to manage their personal finances and having specialists on hand for everything from insurance to learning about credit or car buying makes it more convenient and easier for them to take control.”

In addition to a commitment to being among the first to introduce new technology tools and providing financial coaches within their branches for members to meet with, Arizona Federal pays out any excess capital at the end of each year to its active members through their PLUs program. An average of 86,000 members each year have received a portion of the $24 million paid out since 2012, when the PLUs program launched.

For more information on Arizona Federal Credit Union, please visit ArizonaFederal.org. To watch the World’s Greatest Credit Union episode, visit the Arizona Federal Credit Union YouTube channel.

About Arizona Federal Credit Union

Arizona Federal is a $1.52 billion not-for-profit financial cooperative providing financial services and expertise to more than 120,000 member/owners. Founded in 1936, the organization takes its mission of financial empowerment and mutual benefit to heart by providing members cutting-edge self-service tools, financial coaches, identity protection services, and annual member payouts when the cooperative does well. Arizona Federal has locations across the Phoenix metropolitan area. Deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

CONTACT:

David Kexel

Senior Director of Marketing

Arizona Federal Credit Union

PO Box 60070

Phoenix, AZ 85082-0070

(602) 683-1000

http://www.ArizonaFederal.org