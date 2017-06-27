See how VMware vSphere delivers high VM density using out-of-box settings [PT] found that vSphere with out-of-box settings not only supported more VMs than RHV, but it also kept VMs in a high availability cluster running during a simulated hardware failure.

Greater VM density in a company’s datacenter can translate to savings. A hypervisor that lets servers support large numbers of VMs without requiring IT staff to perform manual adjustments and tuning offers great value. When Principled Technologies (PT) tested VMware vSphere and Red Hat Virtualization, they found that vSphere with out-of-box settings not only supported more VMs than RHV did, but it also kept VMs in a high availability cluster running during a simulated hardware failure.

According to the report, “The greater VM density that the vSphere approach to memory overcommitment makes possible has enormous potential to optimize your server usage and boost datacenter efficiency.”

To learn more about how vSphere outperformed RHV, read the full report at facts.pt/6RnjJD.

