“Beyond the Brink” Inks Distribution Deal With New World

New World Distribution (NWD) has agreed to market and distribute the feature-length documentary film “Beyond the Brink,” produced by The Chronicles Group, a multimedia non-profit organization. NWD will be responsible for theatrical, DVD and all VOD platforms. Created, directed and produced by Jim Thebaut “Beyond the Brink,” examines the increasing food shortages developing in the world’s largest agricultural zones and focuses on California's San Joaquin Valley as a microcosm. Moreover, the film warns of the ultimate impact of these issues on National and International Security.

With special premier screenings planned for the early fall of 2017, NWD is currently exploring options for a day-and-date theatrical release in conjunction with various streaming services such as Amazon and Hulu. Viewers can expect to see a limited run in California in the fall with a national roll-out in late 2017.

“The Chronicles Group has, once again, used their incredible film making talents to bring to light the global water crises with their new film, ‘Beyond the Brink’,” said New World’s Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Cary Floyd. “New World Distribution is excited to help partner with The Chronicles Group to bring this entertaining and educational film to theaters.”

“Beyond the Brink” is the latest in The Chronicles Group’s series of documentaries dealing with public policy and national security issues. These include: “Running Dry” (2005), “The American Southwest: Are We Running Dry?” (2008) and “The Cold War and Beyond” (2003). “Running Dry” was the foundation and genesis for the 2005 Senator Paul Simon Water for the Poor Act and 2014 Water for the World Act.

“'Beyond the Brink' presents a possible future world that no longer supplies enough food or water to sustain its inhabitants and the inevitable impact that is having on National and International Security,” stated Jim Thebaut, the film’s creator/director/producer. "New World Distribution’s marketing aptitude for niche independent films such as ‘Beyond the Brink’ will be essential in educating the population and creating a real dialogue about this dire situation.”

“Beyond the Brink” focuses on California's San Joaquin Valley and the ever-increasing difficulties for farmers and the local produce industry due to draught and water scarcity. The San Joaquin Valley is representative of a global crisis due to dwindling sources of agriculture around the planet. As these agricultural “food baskets” become increasingly unable to produce for its dramatically growing population, the critical ramifications on the social fabric and our national security become obvious.

Like his previous two films, “Beyond the Brink” examines a multitude of solutions and technologies currently being formulated, invented and utilized in modern day agriculture.

About New World Distribution

New World is a full‐service development‐through‐distribution entertainment company designed to exploit new avenues of financing, uncompromised creative project development, and existing & emerging global distribution platforms to bring high‐quality media content to the widest possible audience. New World is distinguished by its ability to interweave seasoned business fundamentals with the newest evolutions in how content is received and purchased. International markets are not an afterthought, but an important new frontier. The latest innovations in distribution technology (VOD, internet streaming, mobile devices, etc.) are built into the foundation of New World, maximizing existing financial streams and providing a competitive edge against slower, more orthodox entertainment companies.

About Jim Thebaut

Throughout his career, Jim Thebaut has written, produced and directed an array of prominent, socially significant productions, including his 1992 Cable Ace Award-nominated America Undercover documentary for HBO, “The Iceman Tapes - Conversations with a Killer.” He has also produced A&E’s “Bad Cops” and “Execution at Midnight.” Thebaut was the executive producer for the CBS television dramatic special “A Deadly Business,” which exposed organized crime's involvement in the toxic waste business. He also directed/produced the documentary for Public Television, “The Cold War and Beyond,” which explored the Cold War brinksmanship between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. Prior to Thebaut's film career, he was a Regional Environmental Planner and responsible for numerous Environmental Impact Statements, Energy and Environmental Planning studies in Washington State, Idaho, Oregon and Alaska. Thebaut holds degrees from the University of Washington, San Francisco State University and UCLA.

About The Chronicles Group

The Chronicles Group is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) corporation focusing on educating the public through media about profound issues that affect both human and ecological systems. Through their experience in producing documentary films that address subjects ranging from the Cold War to water resources, The Chronicles Group has a proven record of accomplishment in message communications, public engagement and environmental planning. For more information go to Chroniclesgroup.org