ScreenThem® Achieves Background Screening Credentialing Council Accreditation Before You Make the Job Offer: ScreenThem®!

Each year, U.S. employers, organizations and governmental agencies request millions of consumer reports to assist with critical business decisions involving background screening. Background screening reports, which are categorized as consumer reports, are currently regulated at both the federal and state level.

Since its inception, NAPBS has maintained that there is a strong need for a singular, cohesive industry standard and, therefore, created the BSAAP. Governed by a strict professional standard of specified requirements and measurements, the BSAAP is becoming a widely recognized seal of achievement that brings national recognition to the background screening organizations (also referred to as Consumer Reporting Agencies). This recognition will stand as the industry "seal," representing a background screening organization's commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement.

The BSCC oversees the application process and is the governing accreditation body that validates the background screening organizations seeking accreditation meet or exceed a measurable standard of competence. To become accredited, consumer reporting agencies must pass a rigorous onsite audit, conducted by an independent auditing firm, of its policies and procedures as they relate to six critical areas: consumer protection, legal compliance, client education, product standards, service standards, and general business practices.

Any U.S.-based employment screening organization is eligible to apply for accreditation. A copy of the standard, the policy and procedures, and measurements is available at http://www.napbs.com.

About ScreenThem®

ScreenThem®, formerly known as Beltrante & Associates, was founded in 1977 by Nicholas Beltrante. The company, located in Alexandria, Virginia was one of the NAPBS founding members. In 2007, ScreenThem® was purchased by Robin Farmer making it a certified minority and woman owned business. ScreenThem® is a full service Consumer Reporting Agency that performs all levels of background screening services as well as alcohol and substance abuse testing. Services are performed nationally and internationally. For more information, visit http://www.screenthem.com.

About NAPBS®

Founded in 2003 as a not-for-profit trade association, the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) represents the interests of more than 700 member companies around the world that offer tenant, employment and background screening. NAPBS provides relevant programs and training aimed at empowering members to better serve clients and maintain standards of excellence in the background screening industry, and presents a unified voice in the development of national, state and local regulations. For more information, visit http://www.napbs.com.

