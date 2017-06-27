Lazydays Launches New RV Rentals Website

Lazydays RV Logo 350x214 We hope these efforts will help many more travelers discover the joy and freedom of RVing.

Lazydays, The RV Authority and world’s largest RV dealership, is pleased to debut a new and improved RV Rentals website that is designed to provide a best-in-class customer experience. Among the many benefits of the revamped site are expanded content, immersive imagery, simplified browsing and searching, an optimized mobile experience and exclusive trip planning and discount benefits.

The new site also highlights rental advantages offered only at Lazydays RV, such as unlimited mileage, free generator usage, optional convenience packages, roadside assistance, trip planning services and camping discounts. The “Plan Your Trip” page provides an overview of renters’ access to exclusive Lazydays Guide Services, including personalized itineraries, booking assistance, and special discounts at Encore and Thousand Trails RV Resorts, KOA RV Campgrounds and the Lazydays RV Resort. Other website content includes RV features, setup tips, road trip ideas and sightseeing suggestions.

“Lazydays is dedicated to providing a best-in-class RV Rentals experience. Our new website supports that goal by making it easier and faster for customers to find and reserve the right RV for their trip,” said Linda Stephens, Vice President and General Manager, Lazydays RV Accessories, Rental and Ancillary Services. “We’ve worked hard to deliver an exceptional customer experience and more content than anyone else in the RV rental category, and we hope these efforts will help many more travelers discover the joy and freedom of RVing.”

To explore the new Lazydays Rentals site and browse available RVs for rent in Tampa, Tucson, Denver and Northern Colorado, visit https://www.lazydays.com/rentals.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

Lazydays®, founded in 1976, operates the world’s largest RV dealership, based on 126 acres outside Tampa, FL, Lazydays also has dealerships located in Tucson, AZ and Loveland, Denver and Longmont, CO.

Lazydays has the largest selection of RV brands in the nation featuring more than 2,500 new and pre-owned RVs, over 300 service bays and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. Lazydays RV Accessories & More offers more than 40,000 accessories online for your shopping convenience. Shop us online or visit one of our store locations at our dealerships. Lazydays also has RV rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado.

Lazydays has built its reputation on providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise. More than a half-million RVers and their families visit Lazydays every year, making it their “home away from home.” Lazydays has been recognized as a “Top 50 RV Dealer” by RV Business and as one of Tampa Bay’s “Top Work Places.” The Lazydays Employee Foundation, supported by payroll contributions from more than 65% of Lazydays’ employees, has contributed more than $1.5 million to make many historic changes for at-risk children in the Tampa Bay, Tucson and Colorado communities.

For most people, Lazydays isn't just the beginning of their journey; it's very much a part of their ride. To learn more, visit http://www.lazydays.com.

