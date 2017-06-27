BackOffice Associates Logo It is a great privilege to receive the DBTA 100 recognition for the fourth year in a row as BackOffice Associates continues to innovate with new solutions that address global organizations’ most pressing data quality and governance needs - CEO David Booth

BackOffice Associates, a worldwide leader in information governance and data stewardship solutions, today announced that it has been recognized on the DBTA 100 list for the fourth consecutive year. The list, published annually by Database Trends and Applications, honors the companies that matter most in data.

“It is again a great privilege to receive the DBTA 100 recognition for the fourth year in a row as BackOffice Associates continues to innovate with new solutions that address global organizations’ most pressing data quality and governance needs,” said David Booth, chairman and CEO, BackOffice Associates. “With a keen focus now on digital transformation and adoption of cloud and AI technologies that will improve their bottom line and operations results, global enterprises are relying on leading technology providers to help them yield reliable, accurate and business-ready data to achieve those results.

The DBTA 100 list is compiled by DBTA’s editorial staff and acknowledges companies based on their presence, execution, vision and innovation in delivering products and services in the marketplace.

The complete 2017 DBTA 100 list can be accessed here.

About Database Trends and Applications

Database Trends and Applications is a magazine covering data and information management, big data, and data science. The website, dbta.com, connects visitors with whitepapers, webinars, and other learning opportunities in the field. The DBTA magazine and website delivers advanced trends analysis and case studies serving the IT and business stakeholders of complex data environments.

About BackOffice Associates

BackOffice Associates is a worldwide leader in information governance and data stewardship solutions, focusing on helping customers manage one of their most critical assets – data. Our range of award-winning products, built on a revolutionary platform, address the needs of business users seeking to unlock the value of their data assets. Our products and services enable organizations to accelerate growth, gain actionable visibility and reduce risks. Founded in 1996, we have an unparalleled record of success in the most complex data environments across a variety of industries. Customers include many Fortune 1000 companies including Eli Lilly, Kraft and Graybar. BackOffice Associates is a global corporation headquartered in Massachusetts with additional offices in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Dubai, India, Singapore, Switzerland and the U.K. To learn more, please visit http://www.boaweb.com.