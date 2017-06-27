B2v2 wearable headband for sleep, emotional balance and stress relief by Brain State Technologies According to Lee Gerdes, Brain State CEO, “Stress affects emotions, behavior, thinking ability and physical health. B2v2 helps the brain reset itself reducing the negative effects of stress; supporting the brain to move back to a naturally balanced state."

Brain State Technologies, a leading neurotechnology company, introduced the world’s first brain mirroring wellness product via Kickstarter campaign on June 15th to fund production of the new B2v2 wearable brainwave balancing headband. Over 100 backers have already pre-ordered the B2v2, exceeding the original Kickstarter goal by more than 150% in a little over a week.

Utilizing Brain State’s proprietary software, the B2v2 converts an individual’s unique brainwaves from both frontal poles and temporal lobes into corresponding music-like tones, recognizing out-of-balance brainwaves measured in real time. The wearable headband relaxes the brain by rebalancing brainwaves for stress relief and improved sleep, resulting in increased energy, more focused performance and significant enhancement of a client’s overall emotional well-being.

The new B2v2 technology is designed to help over 60 million Americans suffering from sleep deprivation and high stress levels. More than 122,000 users have been helped through Brainwave Optimization® since its introduction in 2004.

According to Lee Gerdes, Brain State CEO “Stress affects emotions, behavior, thinking ability and physical health. B2v2 helps the brain reset itself reducing the negative effects of stress. B2v2 supports the brain to move back to a naturally balanced performance pattern by reflecting each individual’s unique brain waves. It’s unlike any other technology ever developed.”

Gerdes added, "No two brains are alike. After using the B-2 over time, a user’s brain actually becomes more resilient to maintaining improvements, even when not using the device, which simply helps the body’s most important organ to self-correct and balance its circadian rhythms. The B-2 is non-invasive and users don't have to sleep with it on.”

Thousands of current loyal users of the B-2 headband will receive a $200 discount for their B-2 headband only upgrade during the Kickstarter campaign.

The company plans to significantly surpass their initial funding goal before its conclusion on July 27. The B2v2 is available now on Kickstarter at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/632221988/technology-to-help-you-sleep