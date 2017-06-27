PowWow Mobile is extremely deserving of its recognition as a Mobile & Wireless Award winner, they’ve emerged as a proven leader in a crowded and growing market of technology companies supporting enterprise innovation.

PowWow Mobile, the leading enterprise mobility platform that allows companies to deliver powerful, modern native mobile apps quickly, simply and economically, today announced that it has won the Mobile & Wireless Award from Compass Intelligence for Top B2B Applications for Internal Operations. This recognition further reinforces PowWow Mobile’s leadership position as the enterprise mobile apps solution of choice for streamlining and simplifying business processes.The award recognizes top devices, applications, services and solution providers in consumer and enterprise mobile. In its fifth year, sponsored by Silverwood Partners, HYLA Mobile, Mind Commerce, and IoT Analytics, the Compass Intelligence Awards honor the top companies, products and innovators in mobile, IoT and emerging technology.

“The PowWow Mobile team is honored to be recognized for our commitment to and impact on the enterprise mobile app ecosystem by Compass Intelligence,” said Kia Behnia, CEO of PowWow Mobile. “Our team strives to successfully help enterprises reach their digital transformation goals and improve workplace productivity through the mobilization and modernization of their enterprise applications and workflows.”

The 2017 Compass Intelligence Awards are selected by 40+ industry-leading press, editors, journalists, thought leaders, and analysts. The awards program includes three primary categories: Mobile & Wireless, A-List in M2M and Internet of Things that recognizes top equipment, services, applications and solutions in smart and connected technology.

“PowWow Mobile is extremely deserving of its recognition as a Mobile & Wireless Award winner,” said Stephanie Atkinson, CEO of Compass Intelligence. “They’ve emerged as a proven leader in a crowded and growing market of technology companies supporting enterprise innovation.”

PowWow Mobile disrupts the speed, complexity and economics commonly associated with delivering productivity enhancing apps to an increasingly mobile-first workforce. The PowWow SmartUX™ Platform accelerates mobile app development by transforming existing Windows, web and Java applications and workflows into modern mobile experiences or by creating net new apps that connect to any third-party data source, API or SQL. With PowWow Mobile, users can easily design and deploy personalized, intelligent and secure apps that run anywhere, on any device (PC, laptop, tablet, phone or watch) and any OS (iOS, Android, Windows 10 or HTML5).

About PowWow Mobile

PowWow Mobile allows enterprises to transform business applications into modern, mobile app experiences. PowWow Mobile eliminates business-IT friction as enterprises seek competitive advantage and increased productivity through mobile for today’s digital workplace. Our SmartUX Platform accelerates enterprise application transformation by creating new, native mobile apps from any web or Windows app, quickly without sacrificing quality, and at a lower cost than custom solutions or other tools. PowWow Mobile works with customers across industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, software, consulting and public sector. PowWow Mobile is based in San Francisco. Learn more at http://www.powwowmobile.com.