Vcheck Global, a leading provider of business to business due diligence background checks, is proud to announce internal promotions recognizing the firm’s significant revenue and volume growth through its expanding list of clients. Carlos Juarez now leads the Offshore Investigations unit, Melissa Solis now managing our Employment Screening team, plus Heather Childers and Abram Zetina as new Lead Investigators. They have proven to be invaluable to the Vcheck Global team, meeting the needs of highly active clients ranging from law firms, investment banks, private equity, real estate firms and lending institutions.

Vcheck Global is also pleased to announce the opening of a new office in New York City. "Over the last several years we have seen an increased need for customized corporate due diligence and background check services in New York and other East Coast locales. We are excited to open this office in an effort to better service the firm’s current and future corporate clientele, while focusing on the corporate services industry on a national and international basis,” said Michael Adams, founder and CEO of Vcheck Global.

The New York office is located at 150 West 36th Street in the heart of Midtown Manhattan.

Vcheck Global is a business-to-business provider of due diligence, background checks, employment screening, document retrieval, and specialized research of both business entities and individuals. Vcheck Global protects its clients by providing essential information about the people and companies they do business with.

For more information regarding Vcheck Global please visit us at http://www.vcheckglobal.com, email info(at)vcheckglobal(dot)com or call (888) 740-0747.