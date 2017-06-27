This is the tool we've been waiting for to understand what we need to do to keep growing our programs and provide better service to our players and families.

SportsEngine, Inc., a division of NBC Sports Group, today announced a major upgrade to its Sport Relationship Management platform, with the release of People360. This next-generation tool is designed to help organizations quickly and easily interact with members, send messages, create bills, and run reports. Starting in July, all SportsEngine customers can begin using these exciting new features.

People360 is a core member management tool that centralizes all of the features needed to effectively group, report on, and communicate with members and their families. People360 introduces several innovative features, including sending messages to multiple groups at once, reporting across multiple registration sessions, and a 360-degree view of athletes so program administrators can see their entire history within the organization. People360 fully integrates with Registration and PowerPay, two of SportsEngine’s most popular tools used by thousands of sports clubs, associations, and leagues.

“Athlete management is a core function of any sports organization. We’ve taken a decade of experience, years of working directly with customers of all sizes, and thousands of hours of design and development to build a tool we’re incredibly proud of,” said Justin Kaufenberg, Chief Executive Officer at SportsEngine. “People360 offers a direct solution to a myriad of sport administration pain-points, and also sets the foundation for our vision of athlete management. This is one of the most exciting releases in our company history.”

“Last summer, we released PowerPay, which transformed how our customers collected payments with SportsEngine. As a next generation SportsEngine tool, PowerPay not only enabled new ways to create and send bills, but it had a primary focus on user experience and product design. Customers love it,” added Lee Zukor, VP of Product and UX at SportsEngine. “We’ve brought those same principles to athlete management with People360, and I’m confident customers will love using this to interact with their members, too.”

Initially made available to organizations through a beta program, response from organizations who have used People360 has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We've used SportsEngine Registration to process player registrations and PowerPay to collect payments for a while. Now, with People360, we're able to look at trends in our membership by cross-referencing registration sessions,” said Steve Sack, Director, Michigan Elite Volleyball Academy. “This is the tool we've been waiting for to understand what we need to do to keep growing our programs and provide better service to our players and families.”

People360 is available today for all new SportsEngine customers and will be available to all existing SportsEngine customers in July 2017. To learn more about People360, visit SportsEngine.com/solutions

About SportsEngine, Inc.

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of Sport Life Management mobile applications for coaches, parents, and athletes and Sports Relationship Management tools for governing bodies, leagues, clubs, associations and events. SportsEngine, Inc. powers over 650,000 teams, leagues, and clubs, helping them manage, connect, and communicate with a diverse range of stakeholders, including athletes, parents, administrators, coaches, referees, scouts, volunteers, fans, journalists, and sponsors. Founded in 2008, SportsEngine, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, MN. For more information, please visit https://www.sportsengine.com/solutions/; like the company on Facebook at Facebook.com/sportsengine; or follow SportsEngine on Twitter at twitter.com/sportsengine.