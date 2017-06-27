“We enjoy awarding this scholarship to police officers and their families each year,” Todd Morris says. “It allows us the opportunity to give back to our customer community, impacting their lives in a meaningful way.”

BrickHouse Security, a premier supplier of surveillance and security solutions to consumers, businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies, is pleased to announce the winners of our 2017 scholarship program. Each year, $10,000 is awarded to up to 3 police officers who have been injured in the line of duty, and can be shared with their spouse and children as well. This year, two police officers were selected for the scholarship.

On Wednesday, June 21, 2017, BrickHouse Security’s CEO Todd Morris awarded the two winners, James Awbrey and Greg Kernc, at the Indianapolis BrickHouse Security office located at 5718 W. 79th Street.

“We enjoy awarding this scholarship to police officers and their families each year,” Todd Morris says. “It allows us the opportunity to give back to our customer community, impacting their lives in a meaningful way.”

This year’s scholarship winners both have unique stories that showcase their heroism, their views on the importance of higher education, and their love for their families, who will ultimately be the recipients of their scholarship awards this year. Officer James Awbrey of Indiana, who was struck by a speeding vehicle at a traffic stop and left a paraplegic, wants to help his daughter Abigail earn a degree in Elementary Education. Officer Greg Kernc of Ohio, whose squad car was struck by an unheeding vehicle and left him with back and knee injuries that required an early medical retirement, intends to assist his daughter Courtney in earning a degree in Chemical Engineering.

Learn more about the BrickHouse Security scholarship here.

About BrickHouse Security

BrickHouse Security is a premier supplier of security and surveillance solution to consumers and businesses of all sizes, including approximately half of the Fortune 500 and more than 500 local and national government agencies. The company also supplies solutions to the NYPD, the LA County Sheriff’s Department, and the FBI, among others. The company and its products have recently appeared on the CBS Early Show, NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America and CNN, and have been featured by the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and many other news organizations. BrickHouse serves a diverse global client base and is headquartered in New York City, where it operates a retail showroom and its customer care center. Phone: 646.253.9133; email: press(at)brickhousesecurity(dot)com; Web: BrickHouseSecurity.com