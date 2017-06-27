Driver matching will fulfill an immediate need for many of our clients but there are many more opportunities to apply the technology to build a better workforce.

Stay Metrics, provider of an evidence-based driver engagement, research, and analytics platform that enables motor carriers to retain more of their best drivers, announces a pioneering driver matching application for the transportation and logistics industry.

Stay Metrics has formed an exclusive partnership with Twegos, an HR technology company headquartered in Belgium, to offer the first-of-its-kind online driver matching application in North America. The technology, developed by Twegos, can accurately predict the fit of individual drivers with any individual organization, team, colleague or manager based on an exhaustive model that screens for 14 values.

“Transportation executives have been asking us for a matching tool to predict whether or not drivers will fit with their organizations and with the industry,” said Tim Hindes, chief executive officer of Stay Metrics. “The value assessment and profile give insights that can predict driver turnover but more importantly identify the best match for drivers with trainers, dispatchers, and managers that increase engagement and retention.”

Stay Metrics and Twegos are natural partners for the groundbreaking initiative. Both companies specialize in applying the latest scientific methods and data-driven research to solve difficult problems for clients. They also share an academic pedigree.

To create the value profile measurements, Twegos uses methodologies inspired by a 1997 study from Dr. Timothy Judge, Stay Metrics Director of Research, who is the Joseph A. Alutto Chair in Leadership Effectiveness at the Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business.

“We are excited to collaborate with Stay Metrics and put our evidence-based value assessment technology to work in an industry with a high turnover environment,” said Arend Van Itterbeek, chief executive officer of Twegos. “We look forward to watching companies take the lead by using the technology to better understand and shape their cultures to achieve breakthrough results.”

Prime Inc., one of the largest and most successful carriers in the United States, is the first Stay Metrics customer to implement the new driver-matching tool. The company will use the technology to facilitate a scientific process to pair driver trainees with Prime driver trainers, with whom they will spend 3 to 4 weeks working over the road.

“We are excited to partner with Stay Metrics to further enhance our training experience. A more scientific approach to matching instructors and trainees will improve the overall experience for both parties and we are committed to continuously improving our training program and conditions for all drivers in our fleet,” said Jim Guthrie, director of recruiting for the Springfield, Mo.-based company.

“The value assessment technology also has utility for transportation and logistics companies beyond driver matching. The technology can be used to transform the hiring and matching process for any type of employee or team from the back office to the C-suite,” said Hindes.

“Driver matching will fulfill an immediate need for many of our clients but there are many more opportunities to apply the technology to build a better workforce. We believe this is a game changer for the industry and recognize Prime Inc., for its vision as an early adopter,” Hindes added.

About Stay Metrics

The Stay Metrics driver engagement platform helps trucking companies engage, reward and keep their best drivers. Stay Metrics offers an industry-leading suite of driver feedback interviews and surveys, combined with advanced data analytics and predictive modeling focused on driver retention. Driver engagement is further enhanced when carriers use a custom-branded loyalty rewards program developed by Stay Metrics to recognize driver performance. The platform also supports safety and wellness training and serves as a communication and resources hub for drivers. Learn more about Stay Metrics at http://www.staymetrics.com

About Twegos

Twegos is a Belgian-based HR tech company specializing in Person-Organization fit. Our evidence-based value assessment application was developed by Prof. Dr. Joeri Hofmans at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel and can accurately predict the fit between any individual and any organization, team or individual colleague/manager. The online test can be used for recruitment, talent management, and employer branding. A good value fit leads to higher engagement and job satisfaction, better task performance and lower turnover intentions. This increases the odds of the win-win situation that is reflected in their tagline: "For Happier People and Healthier Companies." https://twegos.com/be-nl

About Prime Inc.

Founded in 1970 by Robert Low, Prime Inc. is North America’s most successful refrigerated, flatbed, tanker, intermodal and logistics trucking company. Headquartered in Springfield, Mo., Prime's personnel, equipment, and technology remains on the cutting edge of the transportation industry, and the company's growth remains steady and well managed. For more information about Prime, please visit http://www.primeinc.com. For more information about driving for Prime, please visit http://www.driveforprime.com.