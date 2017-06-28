G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Summer 2017 Enterprise Content Management Software Grid report to help businesses make the best enterprise content management technology buying decision. OnBase by Hyland and DocuShare were named Leaders in the report, receiving a strong customer satisfaction score with a large market presence.

Seismic, Laserfiche, SpringCM Contract Management, R2 Docuo, Nuxeo Platform, and M-Files DMS were named High Performers in the report, earning strong customer satisfaction marks with smaller market presence scores. OnBase earned the highest overall satisfaction score, while DocuShare earned the highest overall market presence score.

The Grid leverages customer satisfaction data reported by authenticated users along with vendor market presence determined from social and public data. Based on a combination of these scores, each software solution is categorized as a Leader, High Performer, Contender or Niche.

Key Findings:



Minimal movement – There has been very little mobility in regards to product order since the Winter 2017 Grid℠ for Enterprise Content Management. A few products have jumped over others, such as Seismic surpassing Laserfiche and SpringCM Contract Management to become the High Performer with the highest G2 Score. Overwhelmingly, products remained in the same quadrants. This data could indicate ECM is an established software space; vendors hoping to reposition themselves in the market and on the Grid℠ will generally require patience.

Feature flop – Overall averages for feature ratings increased by no more than a few percentage points, at maximum, since the Winter 2017 Grid℠ Report. If product vendors are trying to improve features, it is only reflecting incrementally in feature comparison ratings.

Smart businesses – The percentage of ECM users who claim to work in small businesses increased by 4 percentage points. This increase is an indicator that even small businesses are realizing the benefits of a tool to manage large amounts of unstructured content.

About the Enterprise Content Management Software Grid report:



The report is based on more than 431 reviews written by business professionals.

Of the 86 products listed in G2 Crowd’s Enterprise Content Management category, the ranked products each received ten or more reviews to qualify for inclusion on the Grid.

About G2 Crowd, Inc.

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 170,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, nearly one million people visit G2 Crowd’s site to gain unique insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce) and backed by more than $45 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.