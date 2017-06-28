The majority of America’s "MVP's" are under-served, not because of a lack of capability but because no one has been able to truly organize ADA compliant transportation capacity at scale..

Last week a true story of hope and possibility blossomed in the City of Chicago. Veterans, aging adults and individuals with all manner of disabilities experienced first hand the successful launch of DemandTrans' MVP System, a technology gateway that provides cost-efficient and fully compliant transportation options for those in need of para-transit services to and from healthcare facilities.

While the public may have a vague notion of para-transit in general, the costs and challenges of providing this vital service can be prohibitive. In a recent study entitled Intelligent Paratransit by NYU's Rudin Center, the difficulties in this sector are starkly noted. "In most cities, para-transit trips must be reserved one to two days in advance. Typically, reservations are made by telephone, although some cities provide web-based reservation systems. In most cities, same-day para-transit trips are (simply) unavailable."

The MVP System solves many of these challenges by leveraging advanced technology to help organize local and national ADA compliant transportation providers. Nationally, DemandTrans has teamed with Big Star Transit, a progressive para-transit network provider with a proven track record of success. The company provides professionally trained independent operators and small businesses the opportunity to utilize their specialized transportation skill-sets and unique passion for assisting the disabled and elderly communities in markets that were previously inaccessible to them.

Tanya Biggers, CEO of Big Star Transit, reports, “Our driver pool consists of many currently employed yet underpaid ADA, NEMT vehicle operators, often working for TNC’s as a way to make ends meet. We provide an opportunity for these unique individuals to realize not only the exponential value of the service that they provide, but also the economic return that this compliant community work deserves." Additionally, Biggers says, "The MVP System, combined with strong back office support, equips our team mates with the real-time information and technology platform they need to operate a successful business in service to America’s “MVP’s.” Together, the two companies are uniquely positioned to provide these bundled ADA compliant and real-time transport options, including fully automated, on-demand scheduling and dispatching. For customers, this easy-to-use system provides flexibility and increased reliability in their service options.

DemandTrans President Roger Teal points out that "The majority of America’s "MVP's" under-served, not because of a lack of capability but because no one has been able to effectively deploy technology to organize ADA compliant transportation capacity at scale. This has been Priority 1 for our company, as more and more Americans are projected to require para-transit options in the coming years. We had to get this right."

The MVP System is a technology platform, but was developed around what Teal refers to as the 4S framework--Safe, Smart, Secure and Sensitive--fundamental customer expectations that are consistently lacking in current para-transit booking models and practices. The system is powered by DemandTrans Mobility D-R, state of the art software that utilizes advanced algorithms enhanced by artificial intelligence to organize real-time consumer choices by time, price, modality, and service level. The company is confident that this long overdue solution will consistently provide transportation options for citizens most in need of beginning to end transit solutions.

About the company: DemandTrans is passionate about creating products and services that enhance the mobility experience from beginning to end, so transit operators, clients and customers alike can work and ride smarter, not harder. For over two decades, their team has been instrumental in delivering advanced technology and software applications to solve challenging problems in the transit industry. From operations management, resource scheduling, predictive modeling, transportation logistics or smart city solutions, the company works with clients in the U.S. and abroad to design and deliver intelligent transit technology to help make Mobility-As-A-Service (MAAS) a reality in any city, of any size.