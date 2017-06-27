We selected ElevenOS to go beyond just delivering premium Wi-Fi automatically to our Hello Rewards members, said John Edwards, CIO of RLHC.

Eleven, the cloud-based guest Wi-Fi management leader was selected as the central Wi-Fi authentication platform provider for RLHC (Red Lion Hotels Corporation). The implementation of ElevenOS means Hello Rewards members log in once with their loyalty membership credentials and receive free, premium Wi-Fi automatically at RLHC properties across the U.S.

“We are committed to being on the leading edge of technology experiences that reward guest loyalty,” said John Edwards, CIO of RLHC. “We selected ElevenOS to go beyond just delivering premium Wi-Fi automatically to our Hello Rewards members. Moving forward we are excited to enable Wi-Fi driven services that create the personalized guest experiences our loyalty members truly demand, and deliver revenue opportunities for our owners.”

ElevenOS makes it easy for hotel brands to centrally authenticate guests and manage Wi-Fi to deliver a frictionless experience across devices, properties and providers. Eleven worked with RLHC to integrate ElevenOS with Cendyn’s Hotel CRM Suite and various property management systems to combine Wi-Fi analytics with critical consumer data to deliver increasingly personalized Wi-Fi driven experiences that build guest loyalty.

“Eleven is pleased to help RLHC ensure Hello Rewards loyalty members receive an automatic Wi-Fi connection and the highest performance available every time they travel,” said Peri Pierone, CEO of Eleven. “We look forward to partnering to deliver next generation Wi-Fi with personalized experiences like in-room content casting, smart room controls and location-based messaging that further strengthen guest loyalty.”

ABOUT RLHC

About RLHC Red Lion Hotels Corporation, established in 1959, is an international hospitality company primarily engaged in the franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Vantage Hotels, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Lexington by Vantage, America's Best Inns and Suites, Country Hearth Inns, Jameson Inns, Signature Inn and 3 Palms Hotels and Resorts brands. The company also owns and operates an entertainment and event ticket distribution business under the brand name TicketsWest. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.rlhco.com.

ABOUT ELEVEN

Eleven pioneered the development of cloud-based guest Wi-Fi management software for the hospitality industry in 2002. The ElevenOS central authentication platform enables hotel brands to centrally manage guest Wi-Fi across multiple devices, properties and providers with real-time analytics. With ElevenOS, hoteliers can effectively leverage their Wi-Fi network to identify and engage guests to improve brand loyalty. An open platform, ElevenOS easily plugs into leading network hardware and service providers and requires zero proprietary infrastructure. Thousands of hotel and cruise brands trust Eleven to keep more than 9 million guests connected every month. For more information, visit elevenwifi.com.