Brady Safety Releases “Arc Flash Regulatory Summary” Whitepaper

Brady (NYSE:BRC), a global leader in industrial and safety printing systems and solutions, announced today that its Brady Safety Software and Services group released the “Arc Flash Regulatory Summary: An Insider’s Guide to NFPA 70E Requirements” whitepaper. This whitepaper provides background on what the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 70E arc flash standards are, how they are enforced through OSHA and the National Electric Code (NEC), and commonly cited arc flash standards.

“In order to make sure employees get home safely and facilities stay compliant, it’s important to have an understanding of regulations, and how those regulations help ensure the safety of workers,” said Josh Mikels, safety solutions owner - arc flash for Brady Safety Software and Services. “While Brady has experts on hand that know the ins-and-outs of NFPA 70E standards and how different organization use them, we wanted to provide another source of information that outlines what these standards are so employers can have it when they need it.”

Brady’s new whitepaper explains how OSHA and the NEC recommend using the NFPA 70E requirements to achieve arc flash compliance. It goes in depth as to what employers need to provide their employees in order to stay compliant, and highlights commonly cited arc flash regulations.

Download the Arc Flash Regulatory Summary here.

