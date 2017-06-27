KARL LAGERFELD collection available at Robbins Brothers This collaboration with the KARL LAGERFELD brand gives us a unique opportunity to offer brides a selection of glamorous, innovative and inspirational designs.

Robbins Brothers, The Engagement Ring Store® has recently added the KARL LAGERFELD engagement and wedding ring collection to its product offerings in Houston, TX. The new launch follows the successful debut of the bridal line in its Dallas, TX and Costa Mesa, CA stores in Fall 2016.

Founded by fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld - one of the world’s most renowned designers – the KARL LAGERFELD brand offers creative bridal styles that combine classic elegance with hints of modern sophistication. The designs fuse clean geometric shapes with intricate curves and arches, inspired by Parisian architecture. Each piece is created to reflect the highest level of artisan quality.

In celebration of the product launch, Robbins Brothers will host "A Night of Inspiration" at its Houston store near the Galleria on Thursday, July 6 from 6-8pm. The in-store event will give consumers an up close and personal look at the new line, as well as the limited edition Les Coeurs Entrelacés ring (French for The Interlaced Hearts), exclusively designed by Karl Lagerfeld. This special ring was inspired by love and harmony. Top fashion social influencers, Joy Sewing (Houston Chronicle) and Shelbi Adams (It’s All Chic To Me), will be in attendance to share style advice with guests and offer sweet treats and KARL LAGERFELD raffle giveaways.

"Robbins Brothers strives to provide distinctive style and quality to couples who are shopping for their engagement and wedding rings," said Shannon Daly, Director of Designer Jewelry for Robbins Brothers. "This collaboration with the KARL LAGERFELD brand gives us a unique opportunity to offer future brides a selection of glamorous, innovative and inspirational designs."

For more information, visit A Night of Inspiration and #SayYesWithKarl.